Iran’s Proposed Hijab Law Draws International Criticism

A controversial new draft law in Iran that imposes severe penalties for women and girls who do not wear a hijab has drawn international criticism and raised concerns about human rights violations.

The United Nations (UN) panel of experts has described the proposed legislation as “gender apartheid” due to its systematic discrimination against women and girls. The draft law, which is currently being reviewed by the Iranian parliament, outlines harsh punishments, including long jail sentences, for those who refuse to adhere to the dress code.

Furthermore, the legislation suggests the use of artificial intelligence to identify women who violate the hijab rule, as well as imposing stricter penalties on celebrities and businesses that do not comply.

The UN experts argue that this proposed law, along with existing restrictions, promotes gender persecution and perpetuates gender discrimination. They emphasize that the restriction of women’s freedom of expression under the guise of “public morals” only reinforces gender inequality and marginalization.

The timing of this draft law has raised eyebrows, as it comes just weeks before the one-year anniversary of mass protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini. The young Kurdish-Iranian woman died after being detained by Iran’s morality police for not following the conservative dress code. These protests led to nationwide calls for change regarding veiling laws.

The UN has expressed concern about the lack of public debate surrounding the legislation. The bill was initially submitted by the government and the judiciary on May 21, and parliament later passed it without public discussion, arousing additional criticism.

The new law reclassifies the failure to wear a hijab as a more serious offense, with potential punishments including a prison sentence of five to ten years and higher fines. Previously, violators faced a relatively minor penalty of up to two months in prison or a small fine.

Additionally, the proposed law requires Iranian police to enhance the use of AI systems, such as fixed and mobile cameras, to identify individuals who do not adhere to the hijab requirement.

Business owners who fail to enforce the hijab rule will be subjected to more substantial fines, potentially equivalent to three months’ worth of their business profits. They may also face travel bans and restrictions on participation in public or cyber activities for up to two years.

Celebrities, on the other hand, could be fined a significant portion of their wealth, barred from employment or professional activities for a specified period, and even face restrictions on international travel and social media usage if they do not comply with the dress code.

The international community, including the UN experts, has called on Iranian authorities to reconsider this legislation and ensure full protection of human rights for all women and girls in Iran. Critics argue that the proposed law is a clear violation of international human rights standards and an infringement on personal freedoms.

FAQ:

Q: What is the proposed law in Iran regarding the hijab?

A: The proposed law in Iran imposes severe penalties, including long jail sentences and higher fines, for women and girls who do not wear the hijab.

Q: What is the international criticism of the proposed law?

A: The United Nations experts have described the draft legislation as “gender apartheid” due to its discriminatory nature and its potential to further suppress women and girls in Iran.

Q: Why has this law drawn international attention?

A: The timing of the proposed law, coinciding with the anniversary of mass protests against veiling laws, has raised concerns about human rights violations and the restriction of personal freedoms in Iran.

Q: What are the potential punishments for violating the hijab requirement?

A: Under the new law, the failure to wear a hijab could result in a prison sentence of five to ten years and higher fines. Business owners and celebrities who do not enforce or comply with the dress code may also face significant penalties.

Q: What is the call from the international community?

A: The UN and other international actors have called on Iranian authorities to reconsider the legislation, demanding the protection of human rights and freedoms for all women and girls in Iran.