Gen. Mark Milley Stepping Aside as Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. Takes Over as Chairman of Joint Chiefs

General Mark Milley, who had a contentious relationship with President Donald Trump but gained new ground under President Biden, will be stepping aside on Friday as Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. assumes the role of the military’s top post. This transition of power will be marked by an event at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, with President Biden and other administration and Defense Department officials in attendance.

Milley’s tenure, spanning over 43 years, has been one of the most significant and divisive among senior military leaders in recent memory. He served as the head of the Pentagon during the chaotic final months of the Trump administration, the frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan under the Biden administration, and the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine amidst the threat of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

While Milley faced criticism from some quarters, he also garnered support for his willingness to stand up to what many viewed as Trump’s dangerous ambitions. His opinions on hot-button issues were often voiced publicly, such as his defense of a policy requiring military personnel to study domestic extremism following the Capitol riot. In a viral moment, he addressed Congress, saying, “I want to understand White rage, and I’m White.”

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Brown’s nomination to assume the role of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, was recently approved by the Senate. His nomination had faced a hold by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who sought to pressure the Biden administration to reverse its abortion policy. However, Brown’s extensive experience and expertise made him a favorable choice for the position. He has served as the top officer in the Air Force for the past three years and has held positions overseeing operations in the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Brown will also become the second African American, after Gen. Colin Powell, to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. takes the helm, the military’s leadership undergoes a significant shift. The challenges of the present and future will undoubtedly shape the course of Brown’s tenure and leave a lasting impact on the nation’s defense.