Who is General Brice Oligui Nguema, the Leader of Gabon’s Coup?

After the recent events in Gabon, the spotlight is now on General Brice Oligui Nguema, the man who led the military coup and brought down President Ali Bongo. The 48-year-old general has quickly risen to power, but his journey to this position is a surprising one.

Gen Nguema was born in Gabon’s province of Haut-Ogooué, which is a stronghold of the Bongo family. Some even speculate that he is a cousin of Ali Bongo. He followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in the military, joining Gabon’s powerful Republican Guard unit at a young age. He received his training at Morocco’s prestigious military academy.

Throughout his career, Gen Nguema caught the attention of the military’s top brass, eventually becoming an assistant to President Omar Bongo, who was Ali Bongo’s father. His close relationship with Omar Bongo lasted until the autocrat’s death in 2009.

What makes Gen Nguema’s rise to power surprising is that just five years ago, he was barely known in Gabon. After Ali Bongo took over the presidency, Gen Nguema was dismissed from his position and spent almost a decade in what local media referred to as “exile,” serving as an attaché to the Gabonese embassies in Morocco and Senegal.

However, in 2018, Gen Nguema reappeared on the political scene, replacing the president’s step-brother in the Republican Guard and swiftly rising to become its head. He implemented reforms to make the unit more efficient in maintaining the regime’s control.

Despite being accused of corruption, with allegations of hoarding public money, Gen Nguema has managed to win over a significant portion of the public. His leadership has also united the army, which was previously divided along ethnic lines.

While the international community, including the UN, the African Union, and France, has condemned the coup, Gen Nguema believes that the Gabonese people are tired of Ali Bongo’s rule. According to him, the decision to overthrow the president came from the army’s desire to “turn the page.”

As Gabon navigates this uncertain period, the future under Gen Nguema’s leadership remains unclear. Some see him as the fresh start the country needs, while others question his close ties to the Bongo family and his reputation for corruption. Only time will tell how history will remember General Brice Oligui Nguema as the man who brought about significant change in Gabon.