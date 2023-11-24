Dutch Election Results Shake Up Political Landscape as Geert Wilders Seeks Allies

After a seismic election in the Netherlands, far-right populist Geert Wilders is vying to become the country’s next prime minister. With his party winning approximately 25 percent of the vote, Wilders has emerged as the largest party in the lower house of parliament. However, forming a government requires garnering support from other political parties.

In the aftermath of the election, political parties are convening to determine the “scout” who will explore potential government coalitions. Subsequently, an informateur will be appointed to engage in detailed negotiations with the most promising candidates within a week of the election. The aim is to form a stable government.

While Wilders and his Party for Freedom (PVV) celebrate their newfound status as the largest party in parliament, forming a coalition is far from guaranteed. The PVV, founded in 2006, has long been known for its populist and nationalist agenda. However, it remains to be seen if Wilders can gather enough allies to build a functioning government.

Prominent figures in Dutch politics have expressed skepticism about joining forces with Wilders. Dilan Yeşilgöz, the head of the liberal-conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), had previously mentioned not ruling out cooperation with Wilders. However, following the election night, with VVD losing seats, Yeşilgöz expressed doubts about forming a majority coalition.

Another key player is Pieter Omtzigt, the leader of the new center-right New Social Contract (NSC) party, which obtained 20 seats. Initially, Omtzigt ruled out collaboration with Wilders due to his controversial plans to ban Islamic schools, mosques, and the Quran. However, Omtzigt’s stance seemed to soften on election night, indicating a willingness to govern.

Caroline van der Plas, the head of the Farmer Citizen Movement (BBB), also holds significant seats in the Dutch senate and is open to joining a coalition with the PVV, VVD, and NSC. However, the left-wing bloc, led by Frans Timmermans, has categorically ruled out collaboration with the far right.

In the event that right-wing parties fail to form a coalition, a center-left government could still be a possibility, although it would not be straightforward. With a alliance consisting of Timmermans’ Labour-Green party, the VVD, NSC, and the liberal D66 party, a centrist coalition with a slim majority of 78 seats could be formed.

Wilders, vehemently opposed to such an outcome, has made it clear that he will do everything in his power to prevent it. Notably, a similar situation occurred in the Netherlands in 1977, when the Labour Party won the election but coalition talks failed. Ultimately, a deal was reached between the VVD and the Christian Democrats to take power.

Overall, the Dutch election results have sparked significant political shifts, and the process of forming a coalition government is underway. As the parties engage in negotiations and seek potential allies, the future political landscape of the Netherlands hangs in the balance.

