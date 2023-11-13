Gaza Struggles Amidst Crisis: Hospitals Cease Operations as WHO Warns of Rising Deaths

In a dire turn of events, Gaza’s two largest hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, have made the difficult decision to halt taking in new patients. Compounded by Israeli bombardment and severe shortages of medicine and fuel, these hospitals are struggling to cope with the rising number of deaths among patients and medical staff. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) urges for an immediate ceasefire, the situation remains critical.

The lack of essential resources has left both hospitals facing an overwhelming crisis. Dr Nidal Abu Hadrous, a neurosurgeon at Al-Shifa Hospital, describes the current state as “disastrous,” with no electricity or water and no safe means of transport for patients and staff. Urgent intervention is desperately needed to protect all those affected.

Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is facing similar challenges. Its main generator has run out of fuel, forcing the suspension of operations. Hospital director Ahmed al-Kahlout highlights the pressing need for fuel to resume medical services.

The gravity of the situation has prompted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to emphasize the dire condition at Al-Shifa Hospital. He emphasizes that hospitals, which should be sanctuaries, have tragically transformed into scenes of devastation. The hospital is no longer able to function as intended.

Unfortunately, casualties have already been incurred. Three nurses at Al-Shifa Hospital lost their lives amid the Israeli bombardment. Additionally, twelve patients, including two premature babies, have died as a result of power outages. Critical infrastructure, such as the cardiovascular facility and maternity ward, has suffered severe damage.

Gaza’s health ministry has reported the deaths of three premature newborns due to the ongoing crisis. The situation remains critical, with approximately 600-650 patients, 200-500 health workers, and around 1,500 internally displaced individuals trapped in the hospital, lacking a safe means of escape. Notably, 36 babies are at risk of dying due to the absence of functional incubators.

Israeli forces have surrounded medical facilities in the northern region of Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital. Israeli officials claim that the hospital is situated above a Hamas command center, an allegation that Hamas and hospital officials vehemently deny.

Reports have surfaced of Israeli forces directly targeting the hospital complex with munitions and snipers. Palestinians within the hospital compound have been subjected to gunfire from snipers, hindering their ability to provide assistance to the wounded.

Israel’s military has stated that it attempted to evacuate newborn babies and provided fuel at the hospital entrance. However, Hamas claims that it did not block these efforts, asserting that the hospital is under the authority of Gaza’s health ministry. The Israeli statement has been dismissed as mere propaganda by Al-Shifa Hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya, who argues that Israel’s actions aim to whitewash its image.

Tragically, more than half of Gaza’s 35 hospitals are now inoperative due to the Israeli bombardment and ground operations. These actions were launched in response to Hamas’s attacks on southern Israeli communities in early October. The toll on human life has been devastating, with at least 11,078 Palestinians killed according to Gaza’s health ministry. Owing to the collapse of services and communication within hospitals, officials have been unable to update the death toll since Friday.

