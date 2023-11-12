Gaza’s Children Struggle to Find Joy Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the turbulent region of Gaza Strip, the resilience of its children is measured by the number of Israeli military attacks they have experienced. With about half of Gaza’s population consisting of children under 18 years old, the current offensive marks the fifth major assault by Israel in the past 15 years.

The repeated trauma and violence have taken a devastating toll on these young hearts and minds. According to a 2022 report by Save the Children, four out of five children in Gaza are living with depression, grief, and fear. More than half of them battle with thoughts of suicide, burdened by the weight of witnessing the deaths of their peers.

As the death toll rises, parents are doing their best to create a semblance of normalcy amidst the chaos in order to help their children cope. The current assault, characterized by relentless bombings, has claimed the lives of over 1,500 Palestinians, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Samah Jabr, a mother of four in Gaza City, worries about her eldest son, Qusay, who is 13 years old. Qusay is visibly agitated and hypersensitive to any loud sounds, constantly on edge from the incessant explosions. Samah tries to reassure him that this war will eventually end, holding him close and speaking soothing words. She has even taught her children how to identify the light that precedes a missile so they can mentally prepare for the deafening impact.

Ahlam Wadi, a mother in the southern city of Rafah, has similar concerns for her 10-year-old son, Omar. Omar sleeps with his hands covering his ears, unable to escape the sounds of bombs and missiles that echo through the night. Ahlam and her children huddle together in one room, while her husband shares stories of his own resilience during past conflicts, attempting to instill strength and bravery in his children.

The fear of loss hangs heavily in the hearts of families like Manal Salem’s, who resides in Gaza City. She encourages her three children to speak with their grandparents daily, sharing their experiences of fear and strength during these difficult times. The children reassure their grandparents of their love and longing to be reunited once the war is over.

For six-year-old Mai, separation anxiety plagues her as her father, a doctor, works tirelessly in the emergency room of Al-Shifa Hospital. She dreads the possibility of her father being hit by a missile while he is away. Manal tries her best to comfort Mai, reminding her that her father is safe and encouraging phone calls between the two whenever possible.

Rawand Khalaf, a mother in Khan Younis, attempts to distract her five children from the horrors of war through imaginative play. She invents games using their toys, hoping to divert their attention away from the explosions that constantly rock their surroundings. Despite her efforts, her eldest son, Aaed, cannot forget the images of his peers killed or trapped under debris, haunted by the screams of injured children in pain.

Displacement is another harsh reality faced by these innocent children. Naima Fares, a mother of six from Beit Hanoun, vividly recalls the night they had to flee their home, leaving everything behind. The familiar haven of home shattered, they sought refuge in a United Nations school along with thousands of other displaced families. However, the crowded conditions and persistent sounds of missiles offer no respite for these traumatized children.

The Gaza conflict forces Palestinians to seek shelter in UNRWA schools, but even these shelters do not guarantee safety. Haneen, Fares’s daughter, expresses her lack of security in these schools, understanding the potential danger of falling missile debris.

These stories shed light on the profound impact of ongoing conflicts on the lives of Gaza’s children. The joy that should naturally accompany childhood is stolen by the constant threat of violence and loss. As the international community grapples with finding a lasting solution, it is imperative to prioritize the well-being and future of these young souls caught in the midst of turmoil.

