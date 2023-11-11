Gaza Face Communication Blackout as Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Continues

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave, experienced a complete disruption of internet and phone services on Wednesday as Israeli troops engaged in battle with Hamas militants. This communication blackout severely disrupted the work of aid agencies already struggling to provide assistance in a dire situation. The ongoing conflict has resulted in daily airstrikes that have displaced more than half of the population and depleted basic supplies.

The Israeli military has imposed a total siege on Gaza since Hamas’ violent incursion into southern Israel on October 7th. This has prevented anyone from leaving the besieged territory except for four hostages released by Hamas. Disagreements between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas have further complicated any possible exit, despite hundreds of people gathering at the Rafah crossing, the only operational border crossing. Egypt has expressed concerns about accepting Palestinian refugees due to fears that Israel won’t allow them to return to Gaza after the war.

In the midst of this turmoil, more than 400 foreign passport holders were granted permission to leave Gaza for Egypt on Wednesday, along with a small number of wounded individuals. However, for the rest of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, they found themselves once again cut off from the world and isolated from each other.

The disruption of communication services in Gaza has dire consequences. Aid agencies and first responders rely on communication to provide assistance and ensure the safety of civilians. The inability to call an ambulance during critical situations can be life-threatening.

The casualties resulting from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are deeply troubling. Over 8,500 Palestinians, mostly women and minors, have been killed, and more than 21,000 people have been injured. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, mainly civilians, have lost their lives. Palestinian militants have also abducted approximately 240 individuals and continue to launch rockets into Israel.

As Israeli troops advance towards the outskirts of Gaza City, casualties are expected to rise on both sides. Israeli officials have indicated that their military operations are focused on taking control of the main north-south roads in Gaza City, home to a significant portion of the population.

Gaza has been under blockade since the start of the conflict, leading to severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel. While some international aid has been allowed to enter Gaza, humanitarian workers stress that it is not enough to meet the needs of the population. Additionally, the blockade has resulted in a fuel shortage, causing a blackout in the territory that puts hospitals at risk of losing power and endangering patients on life support.

Israel has emphasized its goal of crippling Hamas’ ability to govern Gaza and eliminate the threat it poses. However, there has been limited information regarding who will assume governance of Gaza once this objective is achieved. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority should take on governance and security responsibility for Gaza.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has had a devastating impact on the people of Gaza. The disruption of communication services adds another layer of difficulty to an already dire situation. The international community must continue its efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution and provide much-needed aid to those affected by the conflict.

