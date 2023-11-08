Israeli Blockade Causes Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital to Suspend Operations in Gaza

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip has been forced to suspend operations due to the Israeli blockade that has resulted in a cutoff of fuel supplies. This situation has had a devastating impact on the hospital’s ability to provide crucial cancer treatment to patients in need. With the closure of this facility, 16 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are now out of service, along with over 50 primary healthcare clinics.

The Israeli siege on Gaza has not only cut off fuel supplies but has also severely restricted access to food, water, and electricity. The continuous bombardment by the Israeli military has filled hospitals with the dying and wounded, putting immense pressure on medical workers. The dire situation has raised concerns about the lives of the cancer patients who were receiving treatment at the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.

The Palestinian Health Minister, Mai al-Kaila, has warned that the lives of the 70 cancer patients currently in the hospital are seriously threatened. The World Health Organization has echoed these concerns, stating that the suspension of hospital services poses a death sentence for these patients. The case is particularly fragile for cancer patients who require continued treatment.

Fuel shortages, compounded with ongoing attacks on healthcare facilities, have pushed humanitarian operations in Gaza to their limits. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has urgently appealed for fuel, expressing their overwhelming struggle to provide for the 670,000 people seeking shelter. Without fuel, crucial services and support become impossible to sustain.

The Israeli authorities’ prevention of fuel entry into Gaza, coupled with attacks on medical facilities, reveals the critical challenges faced by the healthcare sector in Palestine. The dire consequences extend beyond cancer patients, as pregnant women in Gaza now face the potential of delivering babies without adequate medical support. The ongoing Israeli blockade has not only heightened the vulnerability of the Palestinian population but has also undermined their fundamental right to healthcare.

The situation calls for international attention and immediate action to alleviate the suffering of those affected and to ensure that healthcare services in Gaza can operate without interruption.