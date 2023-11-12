Gaza’s Main Hospital Faces Devastation Amid Ongoing Conflict

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – As the violence between Israel and Hamas escalates, Gaza’s largest hospital finds itself in a dire situation. Running out of fuel for its generator, the hospital has been forced to operate without power, resulting in the death of a premature baby and four other patients. With Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen engaging in battle outside the hospital, thousands of war-wounded, medical staff, and displaced civilians are caught in the crossfire.

The Israeli military has alleged that Hamas has established command posts inside and underneath hospitals, using innocent civilians as human shields. However, medical staff at the hospital deny these claims and accuse Israel of indiscriminate attacks that harm civilians.

The situation at Shifa hospital, Gaza’s main hospital, continues to worsen. Medical devices have stopped working, leading to the deaths of patients in critical condition. Hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia reports that Israeli troops are shooting at anyone near or inside the hospital and preventing movement between buildings.

While an Israeli officer denies that the hospital is under siege or direct attack, the desperate pleas of medical professionals and the International Committee of the Red Cross call for an immediate end to the unbearable situation at the hospital.

