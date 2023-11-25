Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital Decimated by Israeli Attack, Faces Uncertain Future

Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, a vital healthcare facility in the northern part of the region, lies in ruins after an Israeli raid and days-long siege. The hospital, severely damaged by Israeli attacks, may never be able to open its doors again.

Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, expressed shock and horror at the scenes left by Israeli forces at the Indonesian Hospital. Tanks and snipers besieged the hospital in Beit Lahia before targeting its main generator and raiding it just before a four-day truce was implemented between Israel and Hamas.

The Ministry of Health stated that the hospital was heavily bombarded by the Israeli army, putting the lives of 200 injured people and medical staff at risk. The intense Israeli fire resulted in the death of a wounded woman and injuries to at least three others.

Today, the hospital stands overwhelmed, struggling to cope with a large number of wounded individuals amidst severe shortages of medical supplies. The once familiar corridors of the hospital have transformed into makeshift wards, with surgeons forced to operate on the floor. Access to the facility revealed the devastating sight of charred and decomposing bodies, including children, stacked up in corners. The stench of death fills the air outside, discouraging burials as Israeli snipers target anyone attempting to dig graves.

Anas al-Sharif, a brave journalist on the ground in northern Gaza, reported that large portions of the hospital were damaged and destroyed by the occupation forces. Equipment and supplies necessary for treating patients have been devastated.

The nurses who experienced the horror of the Israeli raid and subsequent interrogation shared their harrowing accounts. One nurse described their plea to the invaders, saying, “When they stormed the hospital, we told them we are nurses, civilians, and that we have children and sick people here.” Another nurse recounted the fear and panic among the staff during the interrogation: “We were all panicking. We were very scared.”

Additional reports highlight the targeting of specific areas within the hospital, such as the fourth floor, where Israeli forces launched a missile, resulting in power outages for all buildings. The emergency department faced direct assault, with patients inside being shot and medical personnel brutally beaten and interrogated.

The hospital, once a refuge for hundreds of displaced people and adjacent to the Jabalia refugee camp, now faces an uncertain future. With severe damage and weeks of repair work ahead, reopening remains an unknown possibility.

Sources: aljazeera.com