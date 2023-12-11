Gaza’s Health Crisis: A Struggle for Survival

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point as Israeli forces continue to push into Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza. The international community is putting pressure on Israel to halt its war, citing the dire warnings over the lack of food and the mass displacement of nearly 2 million Palestinians. As the conflict escalates, the health system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, leaving the population in a desperate struggle for survival.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that the death toll has climbed to nearly 18,000, with 297 people killed in the past 24 hours alone. Hospitals in the south are overwhelmed and unable to cope with the influx of wounded. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qudra, describes the situation as “catastrophic and unbearable” and says that medical teams have lost control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also raised concerns about the health system in Gaza. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that it is “on its knees” and calls for a cease-fire as the only way to protect and promote the health of the people. WHO officials highlight the worrying signs of a system near collapse, including new cases of acute jaundice and meningitis, the rapid spread of respiratory infections, bloody diarrhea, and severe medicine shortages.

Supporting Gaza’s health-care system is becoming increasingly difficult under the current circumstances, says Tedros. The WHO’s executive board has adopted a resolution calling for the immediate passage of humanitarian relief, including access for medical personnel. However, the United States has expressed disappointment in the resolution for not mentioning the Hamas attack against Israel.

The Israeli military has accused Hamas of using medical facilities as command-and-control centers, putting hospitals at the center of their campaign in northern Gaza. However, little evidence has been provided to support this claim. The IDF alleges that detainees seen in recent photos and videos were required to disrobe to prove they were not wearing explosive belts.

The crisis has resulted in the displacement of over 90 percent of the population, with approximately 1.9 million people seeking refuge within Gaza. Aid agencies and local infrastructure are overwhelmed, and people are left sleeping in the streets or makeshift encampments, with limited access to food and water.

As the situation worsens in Gaza, the international community must continue to pressure Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians and allow for the passage of crucial humanitarian relief. Only through a concerted effort can the health crisis in Gaza be resolved and the people’s right to health be restored.

FAQ:

What is the current death toll in Gaza? – According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll has reached nearly 18,000.

– According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll has reached nearly 18,000. What are the main concerns regarding the health system in Gaza? – The health system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals overwhelmed and facing severe medicine shortages. There are also reports of new cases of acute jaundice and meningitis, the rapid spread of respiratory infections, and bloody diarrhea.

– The health system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals overwhelmed and facing severe medicine shortages. There are also reports of new cases of acute jaundice and meningitis, the rapid spread of respiratory infections, and bloody diarrhea. What is the United States’ stance on the conflict in Gaza? – The United States has called for Israel to do more to protect civilians but has also vetoed a U.N. draft resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire. They have also approved the sale of tank ammunition and related equipment to Israel.

– The United States has called for Israel to do more to protect civilians but has also vetoed a U.N. draft resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire. They have also approved the sale of tank ammunition and related equipment to Israel. What is the international community doing to address the crisis? – The World Health Organization has called for a cease-fire and immediate passage of humanitarian relief, including access for medical personnel. The international community is putting pressure on Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians and allow for the passage of crucial humanitarian aid.

Source: [URL of domain]/article/source-article