Gaza Struggles with Internet and Power Crisis Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Gaza Strip is currently facing a dire situation as it grapples with a severe internet and power crisis. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in widespread damage to Gaza’s telecommunication infrastructure, leaving over two million people isolated from the rest of the world.

Numerous Israeli airstrikes have targeted Gaza’s communication lines, leading to significant damage and outages. As a result, internet connectivity has plummeted from 95% in early October to approximately 60% as of Friday morning. The Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) stands as the last remaining provider in the region, effectively preventing a total blackout. However, even Paltel is at risk, and any further damage to its connections with Egypt or Israel could result in a complete loss of connectivity.

The impact of the crisis is most pronounced in Gaza’s Deir al Balah governorate, where connectivity stands at a concerning 38.9%. This region is home to Gaza’s most vulnerable residents, including four refugee camps housing an estimated 191,000 refugees. The destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes has devastated these communities, leaving them even more isolated and in need of assistance.

Compounding the crisis further is the limited access to reliable networks. Palestinian internet providers can only offer sluggish 2G services, which are more vulnerable to security attacks due to weak encryption. Although some residents living near the Israeli border previously had access to 3G and 4G networks from Israeli operators, the current availability remains uncertain.

The power situation in Gaza is equally dire. The region’s only power station ceased operation due to fuel shortages, leaving residents and hospitals reliant on generators for electricity. However, the blockade imposed by the Israeli government has disrupted the supply routes for essential commodities, including fuel, leaving these generators on the verge of depletion.

As the internet connectivity and power crisis deepens in Gaza, the situation is poised to worsen, isolating millions of people from the rest of the world. Urgent action is required to address the humanitarian crisis and ensure the restoration of vital services that connect Gaza to the global community.