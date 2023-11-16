Gaza’s Death Toll: A Devastating Loss of Life

Over the course of just a little over a month, more than 11,100 Palestinians have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This shocking number, provided by Gaza’s Health Ministry, amounts to over 0.5 percent of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million people.

While there is no breakdown between fighters and civilians, it is clear that the majority of the casualties are women and children. At least 4,609 children have been killed in Gaza from October 7 to November 13, with tragic stories emerging of innocent lives cut short.

The Tragic Story of Hala Mufid Abu Saada

Hala Mufid Abu Saada, a 14-year-old girl from the Jabalya camp in Gaza’s Al Fakhoura area, was one of the victims of this senseless violence. Hala had a love for drawing, Dabkeh dancing, and singing. Tragically, she lost her life on October 16 when an Israeli airstrike destroyed her family home, along with the lives of her mother, brother, and five sisters.

That day alone, 87 children, including Hala, were killed in Gaza. It took two days for the bodies of Hala and her family to be recovered from the rubble. Those who knew her remember Hala as a bright and intelligent child, whose life was abruptly taken away.

Other Lives Lost

Hala’s story is just one among many heartbreaking tragedies that have unfolded in Gaza. 6,571 adults have also lost their lives in the past month, leaving behind grieving families and shattered communities.

Each victim had their own unique story, dreams, and aspirations. From Fidaa Ahmad Al-Sarhi, a 33-year-old who had hopes for a better future, to Khalil Rafiq Al-Sharif, a 28-year-old healthcare volunteer brave enough to respond to a call for help and paid the ultimate price.

These are just a few examples of the countless lives impacted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Each death represents a personal loss and a devastating blow to the community.

FAQ

How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7?

More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Who are the majority of the victims?

While there is no breakdown between fighters and civilians, most of the dead are women and children. How many children have been killed?

At least 4,609 children have been killed in Gaza from October 7 to November 13. What happened to Hala Mufid Abu Saada?

Hala Mufid Abu Saada, a 14-year-old girl, was killed when an Israeli airstrike destroyed her family home, along with the lives of her mother, brother, and five sisters. How many adults have lost their lives?

In the last month, 6,571 adults have also been killed.

Source: Gaza’s Health Ministry