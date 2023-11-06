Gaza’s Ongoing Communication Blackout Raises Concerns of Hidden Atrocities

Gaza remains cut off from the outside world with phone and internet services being unavailable, creating a communication blackout that has raised concerns among humanitarian and media organizations. The absence of communication channels could potentially provide cover for atrocities within the besieged enclave.

Recently, Palestinians in Gaza have been unable to communicate with people outside due to heavy bombing and reports of limited ground incursions by Israeli forces. Jawwal, a Palestinian telecoms provider, confirmed that all remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world have been destroyed by Israel’s bombardment.

As a result, the flow of information has been severely impacted, with minimal details emerging from the Gaza Strip. This lack of communication has left Palestinians residing outside Gaza, as well as the global community, feeling uninformed and anxious about the situation. Amnesty International expressed their concern about the difficulty in documenting human rights violations, while also highlighting the challenges in obtaining critical information and evidence. The blackout contributes to a sense of impunity for human rights violations and further hinders accountability.

The absence of communication channels also poses a threat to the safety of humanitarian workers and civilians. The UN World Food Programme, for instance, has lost contact with its Gaza teams. This interruption severely hampers the provision of aid and support to those in need.

Moreover, the collapse of communication services comes at a time when Israel has intensified its bombardment in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive. The World Health Organization has expressed serious concerns about the blackout’s impact on medical services. Ambulances struggle to reach the injured, and health facilities remain out of contact, creating a heightened sense of anxiety for the safety of medical personnel.

The blackout’s consequences extend beyond immediate safety concerns. The Committee to Protect Journalists emphasized the potential spread of misinformation due to the lack of reliable news sources. While sporadic updates from Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza have been possible, the direct communication channels within the enclave are severely affected.

The ongoing communication blackout in Gaza portrays a disturbing reality. It not only prevents the dissemination of crucial information but also raises worries about hidden atrocities and the potential for human rights abuses to go unnoticed. As the situation continues to escalate, the need for transparency and access to information becomes increasingly imperative for accountability and protection of human rights.