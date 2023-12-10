Gaza Faces an Unprecedented Health Crisis: Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Medical Access

The dire health situation in Gaza has reached critical levels, presenting an insurmountable challenge for improvement, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In a recent emergency motion, countries from around the world proposed measures to enhance medical access and address the catastrophic conditions in the region. However, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed frank concern about the feasibility of these steps given the current circumstances.

Gaza has been devastated by the ongoing conflict, leaving its population displaced, devoid of essential resources such as electricity, clean water, and food, and its healthcare system on the brink of collapse. The emergency action, introduced by Afghanistan, Qatar, Yemen, and Morocco, calls for the entry of medical personnel and supplies into Gaza, as well as documentation of violence against healthcare workers and patients, and securing funding for hospital reconstruction.

Tedros commended the countries for finding common ground and achieving consensus on this motion, highlighting that it is the first U.N. resolution to do so since the conflict began. Nevertheless, he stressed the formidable nature of the tasks at hand and the enormous challenges faced in their implementation. The surge in medical needs coupled with the increased risk of disease has overwhelmed Gaza’s health system, which is currently functioning at a mere third of its pre-conflict capacity.

Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian politician and head of the Union of Palestinian Medical Relief Committees, painted a bleak picture of Gaza’s situation, stating that “Half of Gaza is now starving.” He reported widespread infections, particularly severe respiratory illnesses, affecting 350,000 individuals who lack warm clothing, blankets, and protection against the elements. The scarcity of clean water, compounded by the inability to boil it due to fuel shortages, further exacerbates the risk of outbreaks of dysentery, typhoid, and cholera.

Additionally, Barghouti highlighted the challenges in treating the 46,000 injured individuals unable to receive proper medical attention due to the non-functionality of most hospitals. Gaza’s healthcare facilities have been subject to bombardment and siege, and those still operational are overwhelmed by the influx of casualties. In some cases, medical procedures are carried out without sufficient anesthesia.

Amid these difficulties, the resupply of health facilities has become extremely problematic due to the precarious security situation and insufficient external support. Tedros expressed deep regret over the United Nations Security Council’s failure to agree on a ceasefire in Gaza, further hindering efforts to address the health crisis. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila emphasized the critical shortages of medicine, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Although Israel criticized the emergency motion for allegedly focusing disproportionately on their nation and failing to address the plight of Israeli hostages in Gaza, the United States, a member of the WHO board, did not oppose the motion. Israel’s ambassador criticized the adopted text, considering it a “complete moral failure.” It is worth noting that Israel is not a member of the WHO board.

Emergency sessions of the WHO are rare and usually occur during global health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Qatar, which has played a mediation role in the Israel-Hamas conflict, chaired the recent session.

Overall, the health crisis in Gaza remains a critical concern. Despite global efforts, the numerous challenges, including the lack of resources, damaged infrastructure, and the unrelenting conflict, pose significant obstacles to improving the dire situation. Immediate action and support from the international community are crucial to alleviate the suffering in Gaza and rebuild its healthcare system.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)