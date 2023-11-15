Gaza’s al-Mustaqbal Hospital Faces Dire Conditions Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the al-Mustaqbal Hospital in Gaza City is facing deteriorating conditions as it struggles to provide care for its patients. The hospital staff recently made the difficult decision to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave due to the lack of electricity at the morgues and limited resources.

The dire situation at the hospital has been exacerbated by the Israeli forces surrounding the facility, claiming it is used by Hamas fighters as a command center. However, Hamas denies these allegations and maintains that the hospital is filled with patients and displaced civilians who are under constant fire from snipers and drones.

According to the United States National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, there are claims that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including al-Mustaqbal, to conceal and support their military operations. These claims, however, lack evidence and have been echoed by Israel.

The United Nations estimates that there are approximately 2,300 people, including patients, staff, and displaced civilians, trapped inside the hospital amidst the ongoing fighting. The lack of generator fuel, damage, and combat have rendered 22 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza non-functional.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns about the limited supplies and resources available to the remaining 14 functioning hospitals in Gaza. Critical and lifesaving surgeries, as well as intensive care, are becoming increasingly challenging to sustain.

Despite an offer from Israel to move babies out of al-Mustaqbal Hospital with portable incubators, no concrete plan has been put in place. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris has emphasized that moving patients out of the hospital is an impossible task due to the ongoing conflict.

The escalating situation has raised tensions between Israel and its allies, with calls for less intrusive actions relative to hospitals. However, Israel denies that the hospital is under siege and asserts that it is providing routes for people inside to escape.

Medical workers and health officials at al-Mustaqbal Hospital have disputed the claims made by Israel, stating that they are still under siege and face constant dangers while carrying out their medical duties.

It is essential to prioritize the protection of hospitals and ensure that they remain safe havens for those in need of medical care. International humanitarian law recognizes the importance of safeguarding hospitals during conflicts, as they provide critical support to communities affected by violence.

As the conflict in Gaza continues, it is crucial to address the immediate needs of hospitals and prioritize the safety of patients, medical staff, and civilians caught in the crossfire.

