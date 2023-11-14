Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital Faces Dire Situation as Israeli Ground Invasion Continues

Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital, once a place of refuge for thousands of people displaced by the bombings in Gaza City, is now facing a critical situation. Amidst the ongoing Israeli ground invasion, the hospital has been left without fuel and power, rendering it unable to provide care for its 500 patients, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The intense shelling by Israeli troops, who claim that Hamas members are hiding under the facility, has further worsened the crisis.

The depletion of available fuel and power outage has forced the hospital to cease its services, leaving medical staff struggling to provide care to the patients and the wounded, as stated by the Red Crescent. The situation is dire not only at Al-Quds Hospital but also at Gaza’s largest medical center, Al-Shifa Hospital. Over the weekend, at least eight people, including three newborns, died at Al-Shifa as a result of power outage, as reported by the Health Ministry. The hospital’s operating rooms are completely unusable due to a lack of electricity, leaving medical professionals unable to perform necessary surgeries.

Compounding the crisis, Israeli soldiers have surrounded the building, trapping hundreds of ill patients inside. International medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has described the situation as catastrophic, while the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has labeled it as “dire and perilous.” The constant bombing has transformed the medical center into something other than a hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had offered fuel to keep the hospital running, but Hamas turned it down. Critics argue that Hamas’s military installations inside civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, and UN facilities, hold partial responsibility for the dire situation. However, the crisis at Gaza hospitals has prompted calls for an immediate ceasefire or pause in the hostilities from various quarters, including France and the World Health Organization. These calls emphasize the protection of hospitals, patients, health staff, and individuals sheltering in health facilities under the Geneva Conventions and International Humanitarian Law.

The conflict has generated anger among citizens on both sides. In Tel Aviv, thousands of Israelis marched on Saturday, demanding further action to retrieve the hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Meanwhile, in London, around 300,000 people participated in a pro-Palestinian march, which was marred by clashes between far-right counter-protestors and the police.

