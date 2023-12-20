Israeli Perspectives on the Conflict in Gaza: Moving Beyond the Narrative

In a recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute, fascinating insights have emerged regarding the perspectives of Israeli Jews and Arabs on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While the poll emphasizes the core fact that Israeli Jews prioritize the destruction of Hamas over the well-being of Gazan civilians, it is essential to delve deeper into the complex nuances of these beliefs.

One striking finding is that a considerable majority of Israeli Jews, 80% to be exact, hold the opinion that the suffering of Gazan civilians should only be taken into account to a small extent in the context of the war. This stark contrast is in complete opposition to the perspective of Israeli Arabs, with 83% believing that Gazans should be given significant consideration. These findings shed light on the divergent viewpoints within Israeli society and highlight the complexity of the conflict.

Furthermore, the poll revealed that the plight of over 100 Israeli hostages held in Gaza is a significant concern for the majority of Israeli Jews. There is a prevailing fear that these hostages may not be saved, particularly due to reports of deaths in captivity and ill-treatment of those still alive. In contrast, Israeli Arabs seemed to exhibit less concern regarding the fate of the hostages. These disparities in perspectives highlight the deep-seated divisions within Israeli society.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been unable to visit the hostages, leading to a great sense of pessimism among the majority of Israelis regarding their fate. This lack of access and transparency further exacerbates the anxieties and fears surrounding the conflict.

When it comes to the perception of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), there is a stark contrast between Israeli Jews and Arabs. Astonishingly, 91% of Jews believe that the IDF is making a genuine effort to follow international laws in its fighting. On the other hand, only 24% of Arabs share the same belief, with two-thirds of them expressing the belief that the IDF is not trying at all. This disparity in perception sheds light on the deep-rooted mistrust and skepticism among Israeli Arabs towards the actions of the IDF.

Accusations of war crimes and genocide leveled against Israel have sparked global protests in recent times. Interestingly, the poll reveals that Israeli Jews and Arabs attribute different motivations to these protests. While nearly two-thirds of Jews attribute them to antisemitism and hatred of Israel, 52% of Arabs believe that the protests are in response to the civilian casualties and property destruction in Gaza. These differing interpretations highlight the divergence in perspectives and narratives surrounding the conflict.

One area where both Israeli Jews and Arabs seem to find common ground is in their assessment of Israel’s public relations efforts. A significant majority, 72% of Jews and almost 80% of Arabs, rated Israel’s PR as poor or so-so. This sentiment suggests a dissatisfaction with the way Israel’s message is being conveyed and underscores the need for more effective communication strategies.

Moving beyond the poll findings, it is worth exploring whether Israel has a clear plan for the Gaza Strip following the war. Surprisingly, nearly two-thirds of Israelis do not believe that Israel has a clear plan in place. Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserting that Israel does not intend to resettle in Gaza and that the Palestinian Authority will not be given control, alternative plans have yet to be presented to the Israeli public. This uncertainty further contributes to the skepticism and apprehension among the Israeli populace.

Given the prevailing doubts and concerns, the poll indicates that almost 70% of respondents desire fresh elections after the war. This sentiment cuts across party lines, with voters of the opposition Islamist party, Ra’am, demonstrating the highest interest in new elections, at 97%. Even voters of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party, currently part of the government, showed some support for new elections, albeit at a lower rate of 29%. These findings underscore the desire among Israelis for political change and a reevaluation of the trajectory of the conflict.

In conclusion, the poll reveals contrasting perspectives and beliefs among Israeli Jews and Arabs regarding the conflict in Gaza. While Israeli Jews prioritize the destruction of Hamas and express concerns about the fate of Israeli hostages, Israeli Arabs emphasize the importance of considering the well-being of Gazan civilians. These divergences underscore the complexity of the conflict and the need for a nuanced understanding of the various narratives at play.