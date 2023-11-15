New Perspective on Gaza Conflict: Civilians Struggle to Find Safety

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, residents are desperately trying to seek safety and escape the violence. Recently, videos emerged showing Gazans waving white flags and holding up ID papers as they fled south Jerusalem. This gesture symbolized their plea for safe passage and their desire to protect themselves and their families.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) granted a four-hour window for civilians to evacuate, allowing them to move south from northern Gaza. Men, women, children, and the elderly were seen walking for hours, carrying only the essentials and hoping for a secure passage. Throughout this time, the IDF has repeatedly urged civilians to relocate south as they target Hamas in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

The stories of those fleeing are heart-wrenching. Wedad Al-Ghoul, a mother accompanied by her young son, walked a staggering 8 to 9 kilometers (approximately 5 miles) from her coastal home. She carried her ID, hoping that it would grant her safe entry into the south but remained uncertain about the future.

Um Zaher, a mother of four, recounted her horrifying experience. She described witnessing death firsthand, with explosions shattering the ground beneath them. With no home, food, or water, she and her children faced unimaginable hardship and uncertainty.

The IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, announced the window of safe passage on Salah Eddin Street and shared a video of displaced individuals passing an Israeli tank. While approximately 5,000 people managed to flee to southern Gaza during the four-hour period on Monday, the situation remains challenging.

It is important to note that there are no fully protected zones in Gaza. Eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza, further endangering civilians. The toll on the people and infrastructure is devastating, with medical facilities and UN-run schools being used as shelters suffering significant damage.

The IDF has committed to striking Hamas “wherever necessary” and is willing to target civilian infrastructure if there is suspicion of Hamas utilizing it. This approach has sparked international outcry, with concerns raised about the impact on innocent lives and the deteriorating public health crisis due to damaged water and sanitation infrastructure.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 10,000 lives lost since the beginning of the conflict. Israel aims to eliminate Hamas completely, citing previous attacks and kidnappings by the militant group. However, accusations have been made that civilians and hospitals are being used as shields, while Hamas and hospitals in Gaza deny these claims.

Israel has conducted numerous attacks on “terrorist targets” and claims to have eliminated Hamas fighters, destroyed tunnel shafts, and confiscated weapons. However, these strikes have come at a significant cost to innocent civilians.

The international community, including US President Joe Biden, has expressed concern about the humanitarian suffering in Gaza. President Biden has urged Israel to consider a humanitarian pause, acknowledging the growing anger regarding the scale of the crisis.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial to prioritize the safety and protection of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. The international community must work towards a peaceful resolution that addresses the needs and well-being of all those affected by this devastating conflict.

