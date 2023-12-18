Gaza Civilians Face Unimaginable Fear in Desperate Church Shelter

In the besieged city of Gaza, civilians seeking refuge inside the Holy Family Church are living in a state of constant fear and uncertainty. With the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, these innocent people are trapped inside the church, afraid to step outside for fear of being shot. The situation has become so dire that two women were already killed by sniper fire within the church premises.

Fifi Saba, a Catholic residing in the US, is deeply worried about her sister, brother-in-law, and their two young children who are currently trapped inside the church. Communication is limited, and the family can only rely on sporadic updates from a relative who manages to speak to them once a day. The terrifying reality they face is described as “unreal” by Saba, as they are cut off from the outside world without access to phones, internet, or news.

The fear is all-encompassing, as bombings can be heard overhead, shaking the already vulnerable civilians inside the church. Saba received a distressing message from her sister, confirming the gravity of the situation. Her sister mentioned that the conditions were extremely difficult, a statement that later became heartbreaking when Saba discovered that her sister had witnessed the killing of the two women within the church compound.

The fear is so intense that the trapped civilians hesitate to even move within the church, for they believe that the Israeli forces may shoot anything that moves. Saba recounted how her family spent hours hiding on the ground, terrified to use the bathroom due to the risk of being shot. The church’s water supply has been cut off for days, leaving those inside without this basic necessity. Additionally, food supplies have dwindled, with the individuals surviving on boiled spaghetti for weeks and now facing the possibility of going without food entirely.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem reported that seven more people were shot and injured while attempting to protect others inside the church compound. These innocent civilians had received no warning before being shot at, emphasizing the unwarranted nature of the attacks. The patriarchate also highlighted that an Israeli tank had fired upon part of the church compound, resulting in a fire that destroyed the generator, the only source of electricity for the disabled individuals relying on respirators. This further exacerbates the dire conditions inside the church.

While it remains unclear why the church is being targeted, Fifi Saba firmly believes that there are no Hamas fighters within the church compound, as her sister has made no mention of their presence. Saba draws attention to the wider context of the conflict, pointing out the numerous attacks on hospitals, schools, and other civilian structures over the past 72 days. This raises doubts about the narrative presented by the Israeli forces.

The situation is not isolated to just one family. Layla Moran, a UK member of parliament, reveals that her extended family, who are Christian Palestinians, have sought refuge in the church after their home was bombed during the initial week of the war. Trapped without access to food or water, they fear for their survival. Their desperate situation is emphasized by a photograph sent to the BBC, depicting decaying bodies lying in the street outside the church building.

The lack of explanation as to why Israeli soldiers would target the church and the absence of any warnings or leaflets exacerbates the feeling of helplessness and disbelief among those trapped inside. Layla Moran expresses her frustration, remarking that the supposed mission to keep civilians safe seems to be nothing more than a mockery.

While Israel claims to be carrying out military operations in Gaza to eradicate Hamas and rescue hostages, the humanitarian toll continues to rise. The Hamas-run health ministry reports that over 18,700 people have been killed, with 50,000 injured since the war began. The grim reality faced by the civilians in the church is a devastating reflection of the ongoing conflict’s impact on innocent lives.

FAQ

Q: Why are civilians seeking refuge in a church?

Civilians seek refuge in places like churches as they are perceived to be safer during times of conflict. These locations are often seen as neutral ground and are expected to be respected by all parties involved in the conflict.

Q: What is the situation inside the church?

The civilians inside the church are living in constant fear and uncertainty. They are cut off from the outside world, lacking access to phones, internet, and news. The church’s water and food supplies are also extremely limited, exacerbating the already dire conditions.

Q: Why is the church being targeted?

The exact reasons for the church being targeted remain unclear. However, the family members and those trapped inside firmly deny the presence of Hamas fighters within the compound.

Q: What is being done to address the situation?

The incident has drawn international attention, with individuals and organizations calling for an end to the violence and the protection of innocent civilians. However, concrete actions to address the specific situation inside the church are yet to be seen.

