Gazans Suffer from Hunger Amidst Social Upheaval, Creating Concerns of Exodus

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, hunger is becoming a widespread issue, leading to social breakdown and a potential mass displacement of people into Egypt. The besieged enclave’s civilian population is facing severe hunger as a result of the conflict, with residents reporting the difficulty of finding food and refuge in the densely populated area. The situation has become so dire that some individuals are resorting to begging for basic provisions like bread for their families.

International relief agencies, including UNRWA, have sounded the alarm, highlighting the growing hunger crisis and the breakdown of social order as a result. Aid agencies have warned that the situation is on the verge of collapse, with some people arriving at health centers and shelters carrying their dead children. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about a possible exodus of Gazans into Egypt, while UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini has suggested that the Israeli government is attempting to push Gazans closer to the border with Egypt.

However, the Israeli government has denied these accusations, stating that they are defending themselves against attacks by Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza. Israel has faced criticism for its military actions, including allegations of using civilians as human shields and hindering the delivery of aid. The Israeli military has accused Hamas of hiding weapons in UNRWA facilities and distributing a video purportedly showing Hamas fighters beating people and taking aid.

The border with Egypt currently serves as the only way out of Gaza, but Egyptian authorities have made it clear that they will not allow Gazans to enter their territory out of fear that they would be unable to return. UN officials estimate that 85% of Gaza’s population, or 1.9 million people, are currently displaced, and conditions in the southern areas where they have concentrated are described as hellish. The UN’s World Food Programme has reported that half of the population in Gaza is currently facing starvation.

As the conflict rages on and the humanitarian crisis worsens, there is an urgent need for a ceasefire and a resolution to the underlying issues fueling this devastating conflict. The international community must come together to address the needs of the people in Gaza and work towards a sustainable peace in the region.

