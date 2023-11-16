New Perspectives on Internet Connectivity Issues in Gaza

A recent report has highlighted the challenges faced by internet users in the Gaza Strip, as one of the primary internet providers, NetStream, has ceased its services. This development, attributed to a severe shortage of fuel supplies, has led to a significant disruption of network connectivity in the region.

The decline in network connectivity began on October 7, coinciding with a tragic event in which Hamas terrorists took the lives of 1,400 residents of southern Israel and held hundreds more captive. NetBlocks, a global internet monitor, shared a chart illustrating the deterioration of network connectivity in “Palestine” throughout the following weeks.

It is worth noting that the shortage of fuel supply in Gaza has been an ongoing issue. The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) recently highlighted the urgent need for fuel to sustain its operations. The UN agency provides essential aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and has experienced significant challenges due to the lack of fuel.

NetBlocks further reported a collapse in network connectivity within Gaza, particularly with Paltel, the main telecommunications company in the region. This adds to the internet connectivity issues faced by the local population amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Amidst this challenging situation, the Palestinian telecommunication company Jawwal released a statement on Facebook, stating that mobile phone and internet services in Gaza have been disabled due to heavy bombardment. This unfortunate turn of events further exacerbates the internet blackout experienced by Gazans.

