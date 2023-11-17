New Agreement Brings Calm to Israeli-Gaza Border

In a new development, an agreement brokered by Egypt has brought about a temporary calm to the violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces along the Israel-Gaza border. The Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza, has reportedly informed Egypt that it will work to ensure an end to the riots on the border. As part of the deal, Israel has reopened a key crossing into the Gaza Strip.

The tensions on the border have escalated in recent weeks, with daily demonstrations by Palestinian youths involving violent rioting, explosives, and incendiary balloons launched into southern Israel. These actions have resulted in fires and prompted Israel to respond with live fire and shelling of Hamas posts. However, despite the disturbances, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs has announced the reopening of the Erez crossing for Palestinian laborers employed in Israel. This move signifies a conciliatory measure and suggests that more measures could follow if calm is maintained.

The negotiations between Egypt and Hamas have played a crucial role in this development. Although Hamas did not unequivocally guarantee an end to the riots, an offshoot group that has been organizing the rallies announced that there would be no protests on Thursday. It also warned that anyone going to the border would be on their own, but protests could potentially resume on Friday.

While the apparent break in hostilities is a positive development, there have been reports of incendiary balloons reaching Israel on Thursday. The Jewish National Fund reported a fire in the Be’eri forest near the Gaza border but did not directly attribute it to Gazan balloons.

If the calm is sustained, Israel may consider increasing the number of Palestinian laborers allowed to work in the country. Currently, around 17,500 Palestinians are employed in Israel, but this number could be increased to 20,000. Other measures are also being considered.

It is important to note that the reopening of the Erez crossing is part of Israel’s strategy to avoid collective punishment for the actions of Gazan terrorists by harming those who rely on working in Israel for their livelihood. The crossing is the only pedestrian passageway out of Gaza into Israel for Palestinians who work in Israel. These jobs are highly sought after, as they pay significantly more than similar jobs in Gaza.

Hamas claims that the protests are a response to escalating violence in the West Bank and alleged provocations in Jerusalem. However, experts argue that the violent protests, allowed by Hamas for nearly two weeks, are primarily aimed at drawing attention to the economic crisis faced by Gaza and pressuring relevant parties to provide financial aid. The protests serve as a strategic way for Hamas to highlight the distress in the territory.

Overall, the recent agreement and temporary calm along the Israel-Gaza border offer a glimmer of hope for de-escalation and the possibility of improved conditions for Palestinians in Gaza. However, the situation remains fragile, and further diplomatic efforts will be required to address the underlying issues and promote long-term peace in the region.

