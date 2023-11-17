Mounting Pressure on Israel to Protect Hospitals in Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel is facing increasing international pressure to ensure the safety of civilians seeking refuge in hospitals. The United States and the United Kingdom have joined the chorus of voices calling for the protection of medical facilities as vital spaces for the injured and vulnerable.

US President Joe Biden emphasized the need to safeguard Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, from the intense fighting surrounding its premises. In response, Israel released a video showcasing what it claimed to be a Hamas hideout under the Rantisi hospital. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for their military activities, an allegation that Hamas denies.

The situation around Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point in recent days, with thousands of people seeking shelter there. However, the dire conditions have resulted in numerous deaths, including premature babies, due to a lack of fuel, medicine, and power. The violence in the area poses a grave risk to anyone attempting to navigate between buildings or leave the complex.

President Biden’s stance was echoed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who asserted that while Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism, it must also operate within the boundaries of international law. Sunak urged Israel to take all necessary measures to protect innocent civilians, including those in hospitals, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The mounting pressure on Israel to safeguard hospitals follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s impassioned plea to cease targeting women and babies in an interview with the BBC. Leaders around the world are calling for urgent humanitarian pauses to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, where far too many innocent lives have been lost.

Israel maintains that it has not directly targeted hospitals, but alleges that Hamas utilizes underground tunnel networks beneath these facilities as instruments of war. The Israeli military is determined to dismantle Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US, UK, and EU, operating in the Gaza Strip.

In an attempt to support its claims, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video showing alleged Hamas activity in Rantisi children’s hospital in northern Gaza City. The video includes footage of Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief spokesperson, standing near a tunnel entrance he believes is connected to the hospital. Hagari also points out weapons, including explosive belts and grenades, and shows a calendar in one of the basement rooms allegedly used by the terrorists.

Hamas has vehemently dismissed the video as “blatant lies” employed to justify Israel’s bombings of hospitals. The group argues that such videos form part of an incitement campaign aiming to pave the way for further destruction of hospitals.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is crucial for international pressure to mount on Israel to prioritize the protection of hospitals and the civilians seeking safety within them. It is imperative to find a peaceful resolution and prevent further loss of innocent lives amidst the chaos of war.

