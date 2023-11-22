The Complexity of Hamas and Its Control over Gaza

Even as a ceasefire is being negotiated in Gaza, the Israeli bombardment continues.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has raised questions about the representation of ordinary Palestinians by Hamas, the political faction that has effectively controlled Gaza for years. While Hamas has been the target of Israel’s military operation, it is important to examine the extent to which it truly represents the people it claims to govern.

Hamas, founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, emerged as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. Initially, its goal was to engage in armed resistance against Israel and liberate historic Palestine. However, Hamas’s founding charter, which seeks to destroy the state of Israel, has diminished its legitimacy among those who support Palestinian self-determination.

Despite this, Hamas gained some legitimacy among Palestinians in Gaza when it secured a majority of seats in the Palestinian Authority’s legislature in 2006. The group’s early success can be attributed to its provision of social services and its portrayal as an alternative to the perceived corruption of the incumbent Fatah party. However, Hamas was later removed from power in the West Bank, resulting in a split between Fatah and Hamas governance.

A survey conducted by Arab Barometer revealed that confidence in Hamas has been dwindling among Palestinians in Gaza. A significant percentage of respondents indicated little to no trust in Hamas authorities, regardless of age group. Furthermore, another poll found that a majority of people in Gaza supported Hamas maintaining a ceasefire with Israel and expressed a willingness to accept a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Despite these divisions and lack of trust, Hamas has managed to maintain control over Gaza for so long. The absence of elections since 2006, coupled with a young population that has not had the opportunity to vote for alternative leadership, has contributed to Hamas’s grip on power. Additionally, Hamas has ruled with strict and authoritarian methods, imposing its own interpretations of Sharia law, enforcing gender segregation, controlling the media, and suppressing political opposition.

Numerous reports have also highlighted human rights abuses committed by Hamas against Palestinian civilians, including arbitrary detention, torture, punishment beatings, and the death penalty. While similar abuses have been found under the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Hamas has also been accused of intimidating journalists who criticize its government.

The recent Hamas attack on Israel, which led to the deaths of many Palestinian civilians in Gaza, has further eroded its legitimacy. As a result, the future of Hamas is uncertain, but this only underscores the need for a long-term solution for Palestine. The complex dynamics of power and representation within Gaza highlight the challenges faced in achieving peace and justice for all in the region.

