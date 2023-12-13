Gaza Conflict: Hezbollah’s Impact on Israel’s Security

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, another front has emerged that has received limited attention: the battle with Hezbollah in south Lebanon. While the focus has been on Hamas and its attacks on Israel, Hezbollah, the “Party of God,” has been engaged in a continuous clash with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Despite being largely funded by Iran and operating within Lebanon, Hezbollah has lost more than 100 fighters since the conflict with Gaza began on October 7.

Hezbollah and Hamas are believed to collaborate as part of the broader “axis of resistance,” which includes groups such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen and other factions in Syria, Iraq, and Iran. Although there is no concrete evidence linking Hezbollah directly to the planning of Hamas’s attack, there has been long-standing logistical training and coordination between Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

One example of this collaboration is the construction of the “Gaza metro,” an extensive network of tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza. These tunnels, believed to have been masterminded by Hezbollah commander Imad Mughnieh and Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, have played a significant role in Hamas’s ability to carry out attacks.

Hezbollah traces its roots back to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, when the IDF occupied large portions of south Lebanon in an attempt to eliminate the Palestine Liberation Organization. After Israel withdrew from Beirut, it maintained control over significant territory in southern Lebanon. In 1985, Hezbollah emerged as a resistance movement against Israeli occupation and US imperialism.

In the 2000s, Hezbollah’s operations against the IDF led to Israel’s withdrawal from most of southern Lebanon, marked by the establishment of the “blue line” as a designated withdrawal line. However, there are still disputed areas, such as the Shebaa Farms, that Lebanon considers part of its territory but are under Israeli occupation.

The 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah demonstrated a new strategy employed by the IDF, known as the “Dahiyah doctrine.” This doctrine involved the disproportionate use of airstrikes aimed at changing the hearts and minds of the population rather than solely targeting military objectives. The prisoner swap that followed the conflict showcased Hezbollah’s determination to impose its will on Palestine.

The recent clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah differ from previous encounters due to their occurrence inside Israeli borders. This development is a significant departure from the “balance of terror” that emerged after the 2006 war. Both Hezbollah and Israel understand the catastrophic consequences of a ground war in Lebanon. Consequently, recent clashes have primarily involved IDF targeting of Iranian weapon convoys and the killing of Hezbollah members.

Hezbollah’s announcement that it possesses the technology to build high-precision guided missiles capable of reaching targets across all of Israel is a concerning development. These missiles pose a potential threat to Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Additionally, Hezbollah and its allies have been focusing their attacks on US bases in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. This strategy aims to exert pressure on the US, which could in turn pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

In a recent speech, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah outlined the group’s strategy. He stated that attacks on northern Israel were intended to divide the IDF’s attention between defending the borders and the operation in Gaza. Simultaneously, attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria would persist.

Despite the global focus on the Gaza conflict, the ongoing battle with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon poses a significant security challenge for Israel. The collaboration between Hezbollah, Hamas, and other actors in the axis of resistance raises concerns about the long-term stability of the region and the potential for further escalation. As the conflict unfolds, it is essential to recognize the complex dynamics at play and their implications for regional security.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hezbollah?

A: Hezbollah is a militant and political organization based in Lebanon, initially formed as a resistance movement against Israeli occupation and US imperialism.

Q: What is the “balance of terror”?

A: The balance of terror refers to a state of deterrence that emerged after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, wherein both sides understand the severe consequences of further escalation.

Q: What is the Dahiyah doctrine?

A: The Dahiyah doctrine is a military strategy employed by the IDF that focuses on disproportionate airstrikes aimed at changing the hearts and minds of the population rather than solely targeting military objectives.

