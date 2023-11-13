In recent weeks, Israel has been grappling with internal divisions amidst concerns over planned judicial changes. These divisions may have inadvertently made the nation appear weak to its enemies, such as Hamas, which carried out an attack on October 7. While some dismiss the issue as a minor correction to the judiciary, others warn that it has weakened Israel’s immune system, leaving it susceptible to attacks.

Israel’s air force chief, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, had repeatedly urged vigilance and readiness among the forces leading up to the attack. He warned that enemies may try to test Israel’s cohesion and alertness during this period. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed these warnings, downplaying the significance of the judicial changes and asserting that they were merely a minor correction. As a result, concerns were brushed aside, and the government proceeded with its plans.

The division within Israel’s government may have inadvertently made the nation vulnerable. According to Dr. Golov, a renowned biologist, a weakened immune system – like a host with nonfunctional defense mechanisms – creates an opportunity for external threats to penetrate. This analogy suggests that Israel’s internal conflicts weakened its ability to defend against hostile attacks.

While there is a sense of frustration among some military personnel who feel these divisions distracted them from potential threats, it is important to note that the attack may have been planned regardless of Israel’s political situation. According to Yohanan Plesner, President of the Israel Democracy Institute, Hamas may have misconstrued Israel’s internal processes as a sign of weakness, leading them to carry out the attack prematurely.

However, the attack had an unexpected consequence of uniting many Israelis and invoking a sweeping sense of unity within the military. The organization “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” swiftly shifted its focus from organizing protests to defending the country and supporting those affected by the attack. The IDF witnessed a massive enlistment for reserve service, with over 350,000 people reporting for duty in less than 48 hours.

Nimrod Palmach, a reservist who hurried to the southern region of Israel upon hearing about the attack, expressed relief in seeing unity restored among the troops. He acknowledged the paradox of a super sad and shocking time accompanied by a sense of satisfaction in witnessing the nation come together. While unity has been restored, Dr. Golov believes that accountability is essential for the failures that allowed the attack to take such a devastating toll. He emphasizes the need for new leadership across the government, including the prime minister.

