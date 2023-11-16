Urgent International Intervention Needed to Halt Attacks on Gaza Hospitals

Disturbing reports of widespread hospital attacks and casualties, including children, have prompted a plea from regional directors of prominent UN agencies. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed their horror at the situation in Gaza, urging decisive action to end the violence.

Among the distressing accounts, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society revealed that Gaza’s second-largest hospital, Al-Quds, is effectively out of service due to fuel shortages, severely hampering communication with the facility. At the primary facility, Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, WHO has lost contact with its contacts, leaving patients and staff vulnerable. The health ministry reported the heartbreaking deaths of five wounded patients as they were unable to receive urgent medical attention due to fuel scarcity.

Tragically, the dire situation extends to the most vulnerable, with reports of premature and newborn babies on life support succumbing to power outages, limited oxygen supply, and water cuts at Al-Shifa Hospital. Distressingly, multiple hospitals are facing shortages of fuel, water, and essential medical supplies, putting the lives of all patients at immediate risk.

The appalling reality is that over the past 36 days, healthcare facilities in Gaza have faced 137 attacks, resulting in 521 deaths, including those of 16 healthcare workers, and leaving 686 injured. These assaults on medical institutions and civilians are unequivocally unacceptable and violate international law.

The fundamental right to seek medical assistance, especially during times of crisis, must never be denied. The closure of over half of the hospitals in Gaza, coupled with severe shortages of water, food, and fuel, poses a grave threat to the well-being of thousands of displaced individuals, including women and children seeking refuge in these hospitals.

It is imperative that the international community takes immediate and decisive action to secure a humanitarian ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and salvage what remains of Gaza’s healthcare system. Unimpeded, safe, and sustained access to fuel, medical supplies, and water is urgently required to sustain lifesaving services. The violence must end now.

