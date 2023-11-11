Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Reaches Unprecedented Levels

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have recently endured the most intense night of Israeli bombardment since the war began three weeks ago. The Hamas-run authorities reported that hundreds of buildings were destroyed in air and artillery strikes, resulting in the death of at least 377 people in the past day.

Israel’s military confirmed that its warplanes targeted 150 underground sites, including tunnels and other infrastructure, and tanks and troops were deployed into the Strip to engage with Hamas fighters. In response to these developments, Israel’s defense minister declared that the war had now entered a “new phase.”

This series of airstrikes by Israel was initiated in response to a cross-border attack by hundreds of Hamas gunmen on 7 October, during which 1,400 people were killed, and 229 were taken hostage. Since then, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has reported over 7,700 deaths in the territory, heightening concerns of a worsening humanitarian crisis that the UN has described as a “catastrophe in the making.”

On the night of the heaviest bombardment, the sky in Gaza was filled with massive explosions as the Israeli military claimed to be operating powerfully to achieve the objectives of the war. Mobile phone networks and internet connections in the region were disrupted, impeding communication both inside and outside of Gaza.

Reports emerged of heavy fighting between Hamas and Israeli troops in various areas of the Strip, with rockets being fired towards Israel by Hamas’ military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades. This escalation of violence further exacerbated the chaos and fear felt by the local population.

Rushdi Abu Alouf, a correspondent for the BBC reporting from Khan Younis, described the situation as one of total chaos and expressed his shock at the scale of bombardment in northern areas. Although there were fewer strikes in the southern part of the Strip, panic ensued among the hundreds of thousands of people who had been instructed by Israel to evacuate their homes in the north.

The Israeli military revealed that airstrikes focused on Hamas-owned underground targets in the northern Gaza region. These targets included tunnels, underground combat spaces, and other installations. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the operation would continue until further notice.

Mahmoud Bassal, Gaza Civil Defense spokesman, shared that the Israeli strikes resulted in the complete destruction of hundreds of buildings and houses, with thousands of other homes suffering damage. The landscape in northern Gaza was significantly altered due to the intensity and scale of the bombings.

Witnesses on the ground, such as photographer Shehab Younis, captured the devastating scenes. In one video shared on Instagram, a severely injured man was hurriedly transported in the back of a truck as ambulances were unavailable. Younis stressed that the situation for the people of Gaza was catastrophic, with no means of communication available to seek emergency assistance.

Healthcare facilities in Gaza were overwhelmed by the continuous flow of casualties, according to William Schomburg, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross sub-delegation in Gaza. Hospitals, including Al-Quds hospital, operated ceaselessly amidst personal tragedies experienced by healthcare workers. Schomburg recounted conversations with doctors who had lost family members during the attacks. Additionally, healthcare facilities were transformed into safe havens for displaced civilians who had nowhere else to turn.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), hosting over 600,000 people displaced by the conflict, faced significant challenges due to the communication breakdown caused by the bombings. The agency reported losing contact with its teams, and the increase in bombardments intensified the difficulties faced in delivering humanitarian aid to those affected. Tragically, UNRWA also expressed its concerns about the loss of its personnel due to the airstrikes.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed surprise at the intensity of the Israeli airstrikes when there seemed to be a growing consensus for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to address urgent issues like hostage release and aid delivery. Instead, he observed a significant escalation of bombings, undermining the intended humanitarian objectives.

In retaliation for Hamas’ attack, Israel enforced a blockade by cutting off electricity and most water supplies, and halting the importation of essential goods, including food and fuel. Although some aid lorries were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt, the UN deemed it insufficient to address the increasing needs of the population. The ongoing fuel shortage has particularly impacted critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, shelters, bakeries, and water treatment and pumping stations. Israel argues that fuel shipments could be diverted for military purposes by Hamas and accuses the group of hoarding fuel.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues with heightened tensions and devastating consequences for the people of Gaza. As the international community calls for an end to the violence, efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis are more crucial than ever.

