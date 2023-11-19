New Title: The Tragic Attack on MSF Convoy: Urgent Call for Evacuation and Ceasefire in Gaza

In a devastating incident that occurred on November 18, 2023, a convoy belonging to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) came under a deliberate attack while attempting to evacuate 137 individuals, including MSF Palestinian staff members and their families, who had been trapped for a week near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. This heartrending attack led to the loss of a family member of an MSF staff and caused injuries to another individual. MSF unequivocally condemns this outrageous act of violence.

The MSF convoy, consisting of five clearly marked vehicles, embarked on its journey at 9:00 am local time. Packed with 137 individuals, including 65 children, the convoy aimed to transport the MSF staff members and their families to a safer location in southern Gaza. These individuals had been enduring the perils of the ongoing conflict, confined within the premises of MSF, which had been subjected to relentless attacks. MSF had diligently communicated the planned evacuation to both sides of the conflict, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Following the itinerary communicated by the Israeli army, the convoy navigated its way through Salah Al Deen street, accompanied by other civilians seeking safety. However, upon arriving at the final checkpoint near Wadi Gaza, the convoy faced significant delays due to the heavy screening procedures enforced by Israeli forces. Despite prior information shared with the Israeli army, the convoy was not permitted to proceed for several hours. As gunshots reverberated in the vicinity, the MSF staff decided to retreat out of fear and return to the nearby MSF premises, approximately 7 kilometers away from the checkpoint.

The convoy, on its way back, fell victim to a treacherous attack at around 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm local time. The assailants deliberately targeted two of the MSF vehicles, inflicting fatal injuries on a family member of an MSF staff and causing harm to another innocent individual. This horrifying incident further highlights the urgency for the safe evacuation of MSF staff and the thousands of other innocent civilians enduring dire circumstances in northern Gaza. MSF urgently calls upon all parties involved to facilitate the evacuation process immediately.

Furthermore, MSF emphasizes the criticality of an immediate ceasefire. It is the only viable pathway to establish safe corridors for the evacuation of trapped civilians. The ongoing conflict not only endangers the lives of innocent people but also obstructs humanitarian efforts to alleviate their suffering. MSF reiterates its unequivocal demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities to enable the urgently needed evacuation and the provision of essential aid to those in need.

