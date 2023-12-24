A Disturbing Trend: Journalists Paying the Price in Gaza

Since the beginning of the Israeli attacks on Gaza on October 7, the toll on journalists has been devastating. According to the Gaza media office, at least 100 journalists have lost their lives in the conflict. The most recent victim, Palestinian journalist Muhammed Abu Hweidy, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the east of Gaza City.

The government media office in Gaza shared the alarming figures on social media, stating, “The number of journalists killed has risen to 100, men and women, since the start of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip.” However, Palestinian officials believe the actual number may be higher.

While the Committee to Protect Journalists records at least 69 journalist deaths, including Al Jazeera Arabic’s cameraman Samer Abudaqa, the situation on the ground suggests a much graver reality. Over 50 media premises or offices in Gaza have been completely or partially destroyed by Israeli attacks, leaving hundreds of Palestinian journalists and their families displaced to the south.

In addition to the physical destruction, journalists have been stripped of their reporting equipment and forced to operate under challenging circumstances, including frequent communication blackouts. This violation of international humanitarian laws has only intensified the outrage, with Palestinian journalists accusing Israel of deliberately targeting them to silence their stories.

The International Federation of Journalists has also expressed deep concern over the escalating death toll among journalists in Gaza. Tim Dawson, the deputy general secretary, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “I don’t think we have seen a death toll of journalists to this concentration in any conflict that I can think of.” With approximately 1,000 journalists present in Gaza at the start of the conflict, the loss of between seven-and-a-half to ten percent of their colleagues is an alarmingly high number.

Despite the immense risks they face, journalists in Gaza remain committed to their work, documenting the realities of the conflict with only their cameras, microphones, and notebooks. Dawson highlighted their resilience, saying, “They continue doing their work despite this absolutely mind-blowing death toll.”

Furthermore, there have been reports of Palestinian journalists receiving threatening calls from individuals claiming to be from the Israeli military, warning them of future targeting or harm to their families. This disturbing revelation raises questions about the deliberate targeting of journalists by Israeli forces.

As the severity of the situation persists, it is essential to shed light on the plight of journalists in Gaza and demand an end to the violence that jeopardizes their lives. Press freedom and the safety of journalists must be protected to ensure accurate reporting and the dissemination of vital information to the world.

(Sources: [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/17/gaza-media-office-says-100-journalists-killed-since-israeli-attacks))