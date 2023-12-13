Gaza Crisis: Israeli Soldiers Killed in Ambush by Hamas

In a tragic turn of events, two senior Israeli commanders and seven other soldiers were killed in a complex ambush by Hamas in the Gaza City suburb of Shejaiya. This area, which has witnessed intense urban fighting in recent days, was the site of the latest Israeli combat deaths. The ambush took place amidst concerns of a quickly escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, worsened by heavy winter rains and reports of diminishing food supplies for the displaced Palestinian population.

During a failed rescue attempt of four injured soldiers, Lt Col Tomer Greenberg, a commander in the Golani Brigade, lost his life. Greenberg, who had previously fought against Hamas during its attack on the southern Israel border communities, was killed along with several other senior officers in a firefight involving improvised explosive devices. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the deaths of another colonel, three majors, and several members of a combat rescue force.

The ambush occurred near the market in Shejaiya’s casbah, a densely populated area known for being a hotbed of terrorist activity. The soldiers were met with gunfire as they approached a building, and the ensuing firefight resulted in casualties and severe injuries. Despite efforts to rescue the wounded, subsequent explosions took the lives of additional soldiers. This ambush underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the IDF in regaining control of key Hamas strongholds in the northern part of Gaza.

Greenberg had gained public attention for his heroic actions during the previous attack in Kfar Aza, where he rescued two infant twins whose parents had been killed by Hamas. The loss of Greenberg and the other soldiers reflects the heavy toll paid by Israel in this conflict. As Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated, the country is enduring a significant and painful price.

Amidst these developments, reports emerged of Israel potentially flooding some of Hamas’s tunnel systems with seawater. Though unconfirmed, these claims drew attention to the ongoing efforts to degrade Hamas’s capabilities. The United States President, Joe Biden, declined to directly address the reports but acknowledged the absence of hostages in the targeted areas.

Pressure for a ceasefire has been mounting, and the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Overwhelmingly supported, the resolution serves as a significant gauge of international opinion on the conflict. It is worth noting that none of the major powers joined Israel and the US in opposing the ceasefire.

As Israel and the US faced increased criticism and isolation, they also witnessed a public disagreement over the conduct and future of the war. While Israeli forces continued their strikes across Gaza, resulting in further devastation and loss for the Palestinian population, President Biden expressed concern about Israel’s indiscriminate bombing and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider changing his government’s approach.

In an effort to address the situation, the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will travel to Israel to discuss the war’s timeline and potential outcomes. Furthermore, the US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, will visit Israel next week to demonstrate American support while advocating for the protection of civilian lives in Gaza.

The war ignited by Hamas’s attack has already inflicted unprecedented death and destruction upon Gaza. Northern Gaza has been largely destroyed, with thousands of Palestinians killed and approximately 80% of the population displaced from their homes. The healthcare system and humanitarian aid operations are collapsing under the strain of Israel’s blockade, airstrikes, and intense fighting. Aid workers warn of a looming crisis marked by starvation and the spread of disease within overcrowded shelters and tent camps.

