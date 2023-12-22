The Impact of Israel’s Heavy Bombardment in Gaza

An analysis conducted by CNN and artificial intelligence company Synthetaic reveals the devastating impact of Israel’s heavy bombardment in Gaza. Satellite imagery from the early days of the conflict shows over 500 impact craters, consistent with the damage caused by 2,000-pound bombs. These bombs, four times heavier than the largest bombs used against ISIS in Mosul, have raised concerns about the soaring death toll in Gaza.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, making the use of such heavy munitions even more dangerous. The extensive use of 2,000-pound bombs has resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and will have long-lasting effects on the communities in Gaza.

The international community, including US President Joe Biden, has criticized Israel for its indiscriminate bombing of the coastal strip. Israeli officials argue that these heavy munitions are necessary to eliminate Hamas, a militant group responsible for numerous attacks. They claim to be taking feasible precautions to minimize civilian casualties, in contrast to Hamas’ intentional attacks on Israeli civilians.

One argument in support of Israel’s campaign is that the heavy bombs can destroy Hamas’ underground infrastructure, which relies on a sprawling tunnel network. However, experts caution against the use of such powerful munitions in densely populated areas like Gaza, as they can lead to high casualty events and violate international humanitarian law.

The intensity of Israel’s bombardment in Gaza has drawn comparisons to the Vietnam War. Marc Garlasco, a former US defense intelligence analyst, states that the density of the attacks has not been seen since that time. The heavy munitions, largely manufactured by the US, have a lethal fragmentation radius that can cause harm up to 365 meters away from the target.

According to authorities in Gaza, the death toll since the start of the conflict has reached around 20,000 people, with women and children being the majority of the casualties. These alarming figures highlight the devastating consequences of the heavy bombardment.

CNN partnered with Synthetaic to analyze satellite imagery using Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC), further emphasizing the intensity of the bombardment over a short period of time. The findings provide a glimpse into the scale of destruction inflicted upon Gaza.

In conclusion, Israel’s heavy bombardment in Gaza has resulted in significant devastation and loss of life. The use of 2,000-pound bombs in densely populated areas raises ethical concerns and violates international humanitarian law. The long-term impact on the communities of Gaza will be profound, and it will likely take decades for them to recover from the destruction caused by this high-intensity offensive.

Sources:

CNN (www.cnn.com)