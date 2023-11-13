Gaza Plunged into Darkness: Communication Blackout Impacts Palestinians’ Access to the Outside World

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine, Gaza has been thrust into a state of isolation as internet and communication services have been disrupted. This blackout has severed residents’ contact with the outside world, leaving Palestinians, aid groups, journalists, and civil society organizations unable to reach their staff and families.

Late on Friday, NetBlocks, a cybersecurity and internet monitoring organization, reported a significant decline in connectivity within the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian telecom provider, Paltel, confirmed that the bombardment had caused a complete disruption of internet, cellular, and landline services. The blackout comes at a time when Gaza was already grappling with electricity shortages and fuel scarcity, plunging its population of 2.3 million people into darkness and disconnection.

In addition to the lack of communication, Gaza has also experienced relentless airstrikes, which have illuminated the night sky over Gaza City for hours. However, the communications blackout has made it difficult to immediately ascertain the number of casualties and details regarding ground incursions.

Palestinians residing outside of Gaza have also suffered from the communication blackout, struggling to contact their loved ones within the territory. The absence of information and communication channels has raised concerns that vital details about the conflict and the reality on the ground may be obscured or manipulated.

The interruption in communication further exacerbates the already precarious state of Gaza’s medical and aid system, which was on the brink of collapse due to the three-week siege imposed by Israel. Without functional phone lines and internet access, hospitals and aid operations are unable to operate effectively. Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Palestine, emphasized the importance of protecting civilians during times of conflict and highlighted the challenges posed by the communication blackout.

Relief agencies and human rights groups, including Unicef, ICRC, Médecins Sans Frontières, and Amnesty International, have also reported the loss of contact with their staff in Gaza, impeding their ability to provide vital emergency services. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society expressed deep concern about the impact of the communication disruption on their emergency medical services. The absence of communication hinders the coordination of ambulance services and delays the arrival of medical assistance for the wounded.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decried the situation, with the director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressing grave concern for the safety of staff and the immediate health risks faced by vulnerable patients. Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director of research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns at Amnesty International, highlighted the challenges faced by human rights organizations in documenting violations due to the intensity of Israel’s attacks and restrictions on communication. Guevara-Rosas emphasised the urgency of restoring internet and telecommunications infrastructure to enable rescue operations and facilitate the collection of critical information and evidence.

The communication blackout in Gaza has not only isolated its residents from the world but also posed significant challenges for humanitarian efforts and the documentation of human rights violations. As the conflict intensifies, the restoration of communication channels becomes crucial to alleviate the plight and ensure the well-being of those affected by the ongoing turmoil.

FAQ

Why has Gaza been plunged into a communication blackout?

The communication blackout in Gaza was triggered by the bombardment conducted by Israel, which disrupted internet, cellular, and landline services. This blackout has severed the territory’s residents from contact with the outside world.

What are the consequences of the communication blackout?

The consequences of the communication blackout are severe. Palestinians, aid groups, journalists, and civil society organizations have lost touch with their staff and families in Gaza. This isolation hinders the coordination of emergency services, impedes the documentation of human rights violations, and obstructs the flow of critical information about the ongoing conflict.

How does the blackout impact healthcare and humanitarian operations in Gaza?

The blackout has significantly affected the healthcare and humanitarian sectors in Gaza. Without functional phone lines and internet access, hospitals and aid operations are unable to operate effectively. This disruption exacerbates the already precarious state of Gaza’s medical and aid system, leading to challenges in providing emergency medical services and hindering the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured.

What is the international response to the communication blackout?

Several international organizations, including the United Nations, relief agencies, and human rights groups, have expressed their concern over the communication blackout in Gaza. These organizations emphasize the importance of restoring communication channels to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the conflict, facilitate the collection of critical information, and enable the coordination of humanitarian efforts.