Gaza Faces Communication Disruption as Israel Escalates Offensive

Israel’s recent escalation of military actions in northern Gaza has resulted in a significant disruption of communication and internet services. The intensified bombardments have led to an increasing disconnection between aid groups, civil society organizations, and their staff and families in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that they have entered a new stage in the conflict, with a ground offensive against Hamas militants. The ground forces have expanded their operations, accompanied by heavy gunfire from infantry, engineering, and artillery units. As a result, senior Hamas officials, including the head of the militant group’s aerial operations, have been killed.

Throughout the operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted and struck Asem Abu Rakaba, Hamas’ Aerial Array leader, responsible for the group’s UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection, and defense capabilities. Abu Rakaba played a role in planning the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel and was also responsible for drone attacks on IDF posts.

The intensified military moves by Israel have raised concerns about an imminent ground invasion of Gaza. The residents of the enclave have already suffered significant losses from airstrikes and targeted raids.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep distress over the intense bombardment in Gaza, stating that patient evacuation and ensuring their safety has become extremely challenging. The blackout in communication has also hindered the ability of ambulances to reach the injured, further endangering lives. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to those with the power to influence a ceasefire to take immediate action to protect lives.

In response to the crisis, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and a cessation of hostilities. However, the Israeli government dismissed the resolution, emphasizing its commitment to defending itself and taking necessary steps to eradicate Hamas’ capabilities.

European Union (EU) leaders have also expressed their concern and called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza. European Council President Charles Michel acknowledged the unity among EU member states in addressing the situation.

This ongoing conflict dates back to Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people. Israel has responded with daily airstrikes, causing an estimated 7,000 Palestinian casualties according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

