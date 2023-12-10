Gaza’s Unrest: Growing Discontent Towards Hamas

The situation in Gaza continues to worsen as frustration mounts against the leadership of Hamas. Displaced residents, who have sought shelter in the already overcrowded southern part of the Gaza Strip, face dire conditions with limited access to basic necessities like food and water. The anger towards Hamas is palpable, with residents accusing them of hoarding aid and neglecting their needs.

Lack of basic necessities: A Major Concern

Residents have reported that while Hamas leaders hide underground, the above-ground community is left to bear the burden of destruction and deprivation. Supplies of food and water stored in UNRWA warehouses are not reaching the people who need them most. Images of enraged residents looting one of these warehouses in Khan Yunis have circulated widely, highlighting the desperation and anger felt by many. One resident expressed their frustration in a local Telegram group, saying, “What corruption! We are a family of four with refugees among us, struggling to find or buy food.” Another resident accused UNRWA of ruining their lives, drawing a parallel with the suffering inflicted by the Jews.

Al Jazeera Confrontation: Exposing Hidden Realities

When the Qatari Al Jazeera network attempted to blame Israel for the dire situation, an elderly resident who had fled from northern Khan Yunis challenged their narrative. In a surprising confrontation captured on camera, the resident insisted that all aid sent to Gaza goes directly to the tunnels and never reaches the people. Despite the reporter’s attempts to convince her otherwise, the woman stood firm, stating, “No, no, everything goes to their homes. They take everything.” This encounter further exposed the discontent towards Hamas and their alleged mismanagement of aid resources.

Confrontations with Hamas: Anger Erupts

Another incident this week captured on social media showcased the growing animosity towards Hamas. Residents confronted Hamas members attempting to loot a humanitarian convoy passing through Egypt to the Rafah crossing. Angered by the sight of their leaders taking resources intended for them, residents threw stones at the Hamas forces. In response, Hamas opened fire on the protesters. The confrontation escalated as the furious residents started to chase the convoy.

