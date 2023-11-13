New Article: Healthcare Facilities in Gaza Face Dire Consequences Amidst Israeli Strikes

As the conflict in Gaza intensifies, healthcare facilities are reporting significant damage and endangerment to patients and medical staff. The Al Nasr hospital, Gaza’s largest healthcare facility, is currently surrounded by Israeli tanks, according to Mustafa al-Kahlout, the hospital’s director. Al-Kahlout has requested assistance from the Red Cross for an evacuation, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention. The situation is dire, with the hospital lacking essential resources such as electricity, oxygen, medicine, and water.

Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, another crucial medical facility, has also faced strikes. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that al-Shifa was under bombardment, adding that 20 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are currently out of action. The exact details of this specific airstrike are yet to be confirmed by the WHO.

The Israeli military, on the other hand, claims that a misfired projectile launched from Gaza was responsible for the strike on al-Shifa hospital. They state that their examination of operational systems revealed that the projectile was aimed at IDF troops in the vicinity of the hospital. However, the videos circulating on social media reveal injured individuals within the outpatient clinic of al-Shifa hospital, highlighting the potential human toll of these strikes.

The ongoing conflict poses significant challenges for healthcare facilities in Gaza, as they strive to provide essential care amidst infrastructure damage and escalating violence. This dire situation demands immediate attention and intervention to protect the lives of patients and medical professionals.

