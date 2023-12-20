Gaza Hospital Used as Sanctuary for Hamas Militants, Reveals Hospital Director

In a startling revelation, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Ahmad Kahlot, has confirmed that Hamas militants have been utilizing the hospital as a safe haven to carry out their military operations. This admission came during an interrogation conducted by Israeli forces.

Kahlot acknowledged that Hamas terrorists hide within the hospital because they know they will not be targeted while inside. “Because for them the hospital is a safe place,” he explained. It was further revealed that 16 hospital staff members, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and clerks, are affiliated with Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Additionally, the hospital acted as a hub for the housing of high-ranking militants. Kahlot disclosed that up to 100 terrorists took refuge in the facility, utilizing various rooms and changing their locations every ten days to avoid detection. The hospital compound also contained areas dedicated to interrogations and special security measures, each equipped with private telephone lines.

Furthermore, during the October 7th attack on Israel, Hamas employed an elaborate system of ambulances, one of which was exclusively used for transporting hostages. This private ambulance had a distinct appearance and lacked a license plate. Kahlot admitted that it was utilized to transport kidnapped soldiers and bodies. He also acknowledged that it served other unknown purposes, but witnessed that injured individuals were not transported via this ambulance.

Notably, the Hamas militants did not use the ambulance system to transport wounded civilians to other hospitals, emphasizing their disregard for the well-being of the people they claimed to defend. Despite pleading for the wounded to be taken to nearby medical facilities, Kahlot reported that Hamas refused to do so, prioritizing their mission over the lives and health of their own people.

From the testimony provided by Kahlot, it is evident that the hospital has been heavily compromised by Hamas militants, transforming a place of care and healing into a dangerous stronghold. The infiltration and abuse of medical facilities for military purposes not only jeopardize the safety and security of medical staff and patients but also hinder the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

It is crucial to highlight the significance of separating medical establishments from military activities to ensure the unhindered delivery of healthcare services. Protecting the sanctity of hospitals is essential for all parties involved in a conflict, as it upholds the fundamental principles of humanity and safeguards the lives of innocent individuals.

FAQ

What is the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades?

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades is the military wing of Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist political and militant group that governs the Gaza Strip. The Brigades engage in armed resistance against Israel and have carried out numerous attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security forces.

Why did Hamas militants hide in the hospital?

Hamas militants sought refuge in the hospital because they believed it was a safe place where they would not be targeted by Israeli forces. This strategy allowed them to continue their military operations while using the hospital as a shield against potential attacks.

What were the consequences of Hamas using the hospital for military purposes?

The use of the hospital by Hamas militants compromised the safety and security of medical staff and patients. It also hindered the provision of healthcare services and humanitarian aid to the civilian population. This violated the principles that hospitals should remain neutral, protected spaces during times of conflict.

What impact did the ambulance system have on civilians and the wounded?

Hamas militants used an elaborate ambulance system during their attacks, but they did not utilize it to transport wounded civilians to other hospitals. This disregard for the well-being of their own people demonstrates their prioritization of carrying out military operations over providing necessary medical care and assistance to those in need.