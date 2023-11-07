The Israeli Military Extends Evacuation Deadline for Gaza City Hospital as Medics Refuse to Budge

The Israeli military has decided to give Gaza City’s main hospital an additional 10 hours to evacuate its staff and patients amidst a possible ground invasion targeting Hamas terrorists. However, despite the extended deadline, medics at the hospital have adamantly refused to comply with the evacuation order.

The hospital in question, Al Quds Hospital, plays a critical role in providing life-saving services to numerous Palestinian patients, wounded individuals, and hundreds of civilians seeking refuge. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), an integral part of the Red Cross, supports the hospital’s decision to defy the evacuation order, emphasizing the importance of continuing their humanitarian efforts on the front lines.

Israel has long conveyed its belief that Hamas uses civilian populations as human shields, a claim staunchly denied by the terrorist group. In what appears to be a precautionary measure, Hamas has instructed its people to remain in Gaza rather than evacuate the area.

The Israeli Defense Forces initiated the daunting task of evacuating up to 1.1 million Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip within a mere 24 hours. However, the United Nations recognized the impracticality of such an endeavor. As thousands of civilians sought to escape the imminent danger, the Israeli military extended the evacuation deadline to aid their evacuation efforts.

The situation in Gaza remains tense as Israeli airstrikes continue to pummel the region in retaliation for the October 7th terror attack that claimed the lives of over 1,300 Israelis and took numerous civilian hostages. The ongoing bombardment has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,200 Palestinians, as reported by Hamas.

The Israeli Defense Forces have issued new directives, urging those residing in the densely populated northern section of Gaza to move south along designated streets for their safety. Officials have made extensive efforts to notify the population, employing various platforms and languages to ensure the message reaches as many people as possible.

As tensions escalate, Israel’s commitment to dismantling Hamas remains steadfast. The Israeli military vows to bring lasting change to Gaza while acknowledging that the region will never be the same again.