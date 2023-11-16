Gaza Hospital Tragedy: Unraveling the Enigma with New Evidence

A catastrophic blast ripped through the premises of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, leaving behind a trail of devastation and sparking widespread protests. However, the United States’ assessment sheds new light on the incident and unveils a different narrative.

Israel has recently presented compelling evidence that suggests a misfire by the militant group Islamic Jihad was responsible for the catastrophic explosion. US President Joe Biden has lent his support to this explanation, citing intelligence reports. Analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts, and open-source information indicate that Israel may not be accountable for the tragic event.

Despite these findings, Palestinian officials and several Arab leaders continue to accuse Israel of targeting the hospital during their ongoing airstrikes in Gaza. Islamic Jihad, a rival faction to Hamas, has firmly denied any involvement.

The death toll from the attack is estimated to be in the hundreds, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza. Heart-wrenching images of the aftermath have triggered widespread protests throughout the region.

Let’s delve into what we currently know and what remains uncertain about this devastating incident.

What Transpired at the Hospital?

A video, meticulously geolocated by CNN, captures the exact moment of the blast at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. In the footage, the sky lights up as a massive explosion engulfs the hospital grounds, releasing a cloud of flames and smoke.

Within the hospital building, panic ensues. Dr. Fadel Na’eem, the head of the orthopedic department, recounts the terrifying experience of performing surgery when a deafening blast reverberated through the facility. Chaos ensues as staff members rush into the operating room, desperately seeking help and reporting multiple casualties.

In a recorded video interview with CNN, Dr. Na’eem shares his disbelief, stating, “I just finished one surgery, and suddenly we heard a big explosion. We thought it was outside the hospital because we never thought that they would bomb the hospital.”

Upon leaving the operating theater, Dr. Na’eem is confronted with a scene of overwhelming devastation. “Many people were beheaded. Everywhere, there was a big fire,” he recalls. Despite the medical team’s valiant efforts, the magnitude of the destruction renders them helpless. The number of casualties is simply too significant to address effectively.

While an independent verification of the death toll is challenging, the gory aftermath is evident from images shared on social media. Disturbing photos and videos depict young children, coated in dust, hastily being treated for their wounds. Lifeless bodies lie scattered on the ground.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll stands at over 400.

Conflicting Accounts: Israeli and Palestinian Perspectives

Palestinian officials were quick to point their fingers at Israel for the attack on Tuesday evening.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus countered these claims, offering evidence suggesting it could not have been an Israeli bomb. Israel’s intelligence points to a “failed rocket launch” by the Islamic Jihad group as the likely cause. In response, the Islamic Jihad movement vehemently denies these allegations, labeling them as “false and baseless.”

The IDF further released audio recordings, claiming they captured a conversation between two Hamas operatives discussing a rocket launch from the cemetery near the hospital. Translated by the IDF, the conversation allegedly includes one operative saying, “They are saying that the shrapnel of the missile is local shrapnel and not like the Israeli shrapnel.”

It is important to note that the authenticity of these recordings cannot be verified by CNN.

Furthermore, the IDF presented imagery demonstrating that the destruction at the hospital could not have been the result of an airstrike. They argue that without visible signs of craters or significant structural damage, it is unlikely that an airstrike caused the devastation.

In a tweet that has since been edited, the official State of Israel account shared a video as evidence, suggesting that the hospital was hit by outgoing rocket fire from militants. However, subsequent analysis revealed inconsistencies in the timestamp of the video, raising questions about its validity.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lior Haiat, commented on the video, stating, “We received the video, we thought…”

As the investigation and analysis of this tragic event continues, it remains crucial to consider alternative scenarios and meticulously evaluate the available evidence. The international community eagerly awaits further clarity and truth surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.

