Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Gaza Hospital Blast

The explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital car park in Gaza City continues to spark controversy and conflicting narratives. Nine days after the incident, the exact cause of the blast remains contested. The Hamas-controlled Palestinian authorities in Gaza have accused Israel of hitting the hospital with an air strike, while Israel claims that a misfiring rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group was to blame. Now, let’s delve deeper into the evidence and explore alternative explanations for the blast.

One significant point of contention revolves around the lack of weapon fragments found at the scene. Normally, debris serves as crucial evidence in investigating such incidents. However, no evidence of weapon fragments has been recovered, making this an unusual case. The absence of debris raises questions about the nature and origin of the weapon used.

Another area of focus is the state of the blast scene itself. Despite the magnitude of the explosion, the crater left behind was surprisingly small. Experts have pointed out that the size of the crater doesn’t match what would be expected from precision-guided munitions commonly used by Israel. Instead, the damage pattern and the small crater suggest that a rocket or smaller munition was responsible for the explosion.

Furthermore, the scene of the blast revealed damaged cars, broken windows, and shrapnel marks on surrounding buildings. However, there was no visible structural damage. This led experts to suggest that the explosion may have been caused by a section of a failed rocket hitting the car park and igniting the fuel and propellant. The heat generated could be attributed to the leftover rocket fuel rather than a warhead explosion.

However, there are differing analyses of the blast scene. The Forensic Architecture agency conducted its own analysis and concluded that the impact marks and scarring patterns were consistent with an artillery shell, possibly originating from Israel. This introduces the possibility of alternative explanations, such as shelling from artillery deployed by Israel during the conflict.

In conclusion, the investigation into the Gaza hospital blast is complex and filled with conflicting theories. While experts continue to analyze the evidence, it is clear that there is still much to uncover. The absence of weapon fragments, the small crater, and the damage patterns all provide important clues, but the definitive cause of the explosion remains elusive. Only through a thorough and unbiased investigation can we hope to uncover the truth behind this devastating incident.