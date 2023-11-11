Gaza Hospital Blast Caused by Misfired Rocket, According to European Military Source

A recent explosion at al-Ahli hospital in central Gaza has sparked controversy between Hamas and the Israeli government, each blaming the other for the incident. However, a European military source interviewed by FRANCE 24 suggests that the blast was caused by a misfired rocket launched by a Palestinian faction in Gaza, rather than an Israeli airstrike as initially claimed by Hamas.

According to the source, the death toll of the explosion is likely to be lower than announced by the Gazan Ministry of Health. While Hamas officials reported 471 fatalities, US intelligence sources estimate the death toll between 100 and 300. These conflicting numbers add to the complexity surrounding the incident.

Satellite images of the impact show minimal structural damage to the hospital buildings and a relatively small blast zone. The point of impact reveals a 30-centimeter-deep hole, approximately one meter by 75 centimeters in diameter. This pattern of damage suggests that the rocket carried around 5 kilograms of explosives, potentially up to a maximum of 10 kilograms. The presence of a metal object at an oblique angle indicates a south-to-north trajectory.

Photographs taken after the blast depict surrounding buildings and vehicles still relatively intact, with shattered windows likely caused by the explosion or subsequent fire. Interestingly, no remains of a rocket or missile were found at the scene.

The military source dismisses the possibility of an Israeli air-to-ground strike as the cause of the explosion. The usual 250-kilogram bomb utilized by the Israeli military would have resulted in a much larger crater than the observed 30-centimeter-deep hole. Additionally, the absence of debris further suggests that a fighter jet or drone strike is highly unlikely.

While the investigation continues, it is imperative to await official reports and statements from all parties involved. The conflicting narratives surrounding this incident remind us of the complexities and challenges of seeking the truth in times of conflict.

