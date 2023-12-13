Gaza’s Healthcare System on the Brink: Israeli Actions Worsen Conditions

As the ongoing conflict in Gaza continues, the healthcare system in the region is facing precarious conditions, exacerbated by the actions of the Israeli military. Dr. Hossam Abu-Safia, the head of pediatrics at Kamal Adwan Hospital, recently revealed that dozens of medical staff at his hospital have been taken by Israeli forces to an undisclosed location. This unsettling development adds to the already dire situation in Gaza’s healthcare facilities.

The area surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital witnessed intense bombing, followed by the arrival of Israeli troops. Men between the ages of 16 and 65 were ordered to leave the building for searches. Over 70 medical staff, including the hospital director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlot, were reported to have been arrested and taken away. These claims were corroborated by Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

In addition to the arrests, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to engage Hamas strongholds in various areas, including Beit Lahia, despite Kamal Adwan Hospital’s location in Gaza City. The IDF maintains that it is acting against the Hamas terrorist organization and not targeting civilians or medical teams in Gaza.

The Israeli actions around hospitals in Gaza have sparked fierce criticism from medical workers and NGOs. The health system in the territory is already under tremendous strain and cannot withstand further pressure. Last month, the Israeli army raided Al Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, disrupting patient care and prompting the evacuation of newborn infants in need of incubators.

The IDF even revealed tunnels and underground rooms inside the hospital compound but restricted access to journalists. Al-Rantisi children’s hospital faced similar disruptions as medical staff were ordered to leave while the IDF conducted operations. Israel alleged that a basement room in the hospital was an armory for Hamas, a claim denied by Gaza health officials.

Furthermore, hospitals are not just medical centers but also serve as shelters for displaced Gazans seeking safety. However, these facilities are increasingly unable to accommodate those seeking refuge. Marie-Aure Perreaut, the emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, expresses concern that hospitals are failing to fulfill their intended role due to the ongoing conflict.

While hospitals are protected under international law, they may become military targets if deemed to house combatants and weapons. The Israeli military has justified its operations around hospitals by claiming that they are being used by Hamas and other armed groups.

Despite the dire circumstances, Dr. Abu-Safia and a small team of doctors remain at Kamal Adwan Hospital to care for patients in critical condition. They have been instructed to take precautions and remain in one section or building, away from doors and windows. However, the remaining staff’s ability to provide adequate care is severely limited due to acute shortages of fuel, water, food, and medical supplies, which existed even before the conflict. The hospital currently has no water or power, and doctors are forced to work with primitive flashlights to care for the remaining patients.

Gaza’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Gaza, Richard Peeperkorn, only 11 hospitals in the enclave remain partially functional, compared to the previous 36. This alarming decline highlights the urgent need for international attention and support to alleviate the suffering of the Gazan population.

