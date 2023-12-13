New Article: Gaza Healthcare Facilities Face Dire Conditions Amid Israeli Military Actions

A recent incident involving the Israeli military has further exacerbated the already dire conditions faced by healthcare workers in Gaza. Dr. Hossam Abu-Safia, head of pediatrics at Kamal Adwan Hospital, revealed that dozens of medical staffers at his hospital were taken by the Israeli military to an undisclosed location. This incident has left the healthcare system on the brink of collapse in the region.

The area where Kamal Adwan Hospital is situated experienced heavy bombing followed by the arrival of Israeli troops, leading to a dangerous situation. All men between the ages of 16 and 65 were instructed to leave the building for a search. Subsequently, more than 70 medical staff, including hospital director Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlot, were arrested and taken to an unknown location, as confirmed by Dr. Abu-Safia and Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

These events come shortly after Dr. Al-Kahlot had alleged that the hospital’s maternity ward was targeted by Israeli tank shells, resulting in the deaths of two women and severe injuries to others. CNN’s attempts to reach Dr. Al-Kahlot were unsuccessful.

In response to questions regarding these arrests, the Israel Defense Forces stated that they were targeting Hamas strongholds in the north of Gaza, specifically the area of Beit Lahia. However, Kamal Adwan Hospital is located in Gaza City, not Beit Lahia. The IDF clarified that their operations are aimed at combatting the Hamas terrorist organization and not the civilian population or medical teams in Gaza.

The actions of the Israeli military in and around hospitals in Gaza have faced severe criticism, as healthcare workers and NGOs express concerns about the already fragile state of the healthcare system in the region. Last month, Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, was raided by the Israeli army, with doctors urgently evacuating patients, including newborn infants in need of incubators. The IDF later showcased tunnels that had been discovered within the hospital compound, which included underground rooms.

Similar operations were carried out at Al-Rantisi children’s hospital, leading to medical staff being temporarily displaced. Israeli military officials alleged that one room in the hospital’s basement functioned as a Hamas armory, a claim denied by Gaza health officials.

It is crucial to note that hospitals in Gaza also serve as shelters for displaced Gazans seeking safety. However, these facilities are unable to provide adequate refuge due to the ongoing conflict. Marie-Aure Perreaut, the emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, explains that hospitals, despite being protected by international law, can still be targeted if they house combatants and weapons.

As a result of these events, Kamal Adwan Hospital currently operates with just six doctors who are attending to patients in the intensive care unit and premature babies. The hospital’s remaining staff faces significant challenges due to acute shortages of fuel, water, food, and medical supplies, which were prevalent even before the siege. The hospital now lacks water and power, with doctors relying on primitive flashlights to care for the remaining patients.

The overall impact on Gaza’s healthcare system is staggering. Only 11 hospitals remain partially functional out of the previous 36, according to Richard Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization’s representative in Gaza. These numbers illustrate a precipitous decline in healthcare capacity and access. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed extreme concern over the situation, highlighting a recent raid at Kamal Adwan Hospital after several days of siege.

With several hospitals in northern Gaza ceasing operations due to Israeli orders in recent weeks, the healthcare crisis in the region continues to worsen. The circumstances faced by healthcare workers and patients in Gaza demand immediate attention and action from the international community to ensure the provision of essential medical services.