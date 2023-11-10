The Hidden Humanitarian Crisis: Sudan’s Unfolding Catastrophe

The civil war in Sudan has plunged the country into an unfolding catastrophe, yet its humanitarian crisis has gone largely unnoticed by the world. While the conflict in Gaza has captured international attention, the suffering in Sudan has been overshadowed.

Since the eruption of the civil war in April, thousands of Sudanese civilians have been killed and injured. The true extent of the casualties is likely much higher than reported. The fighting in Khartoum and Darfur has exacerbated an already dire situation, with millions of people internally displaced or forced to flee to neighboring countries like Chad and Egypt.

Among the most vulnerable victims of this crisis are the children. According to a recent report by UNICEF, Sudan now faces the largest child displacement crisis in the world. Over 3 million children have been forced to leave their homes, while 14 million are in desperate need of life-saving humanitarian aid. With schools closed and the median age of the country being just 18, the impact on education and the future of these children is devastating.

The healthcare system in Sudan is also in shambles. More than 70 percent of healthcare facilities have been forced to close, leaving the population at risk of diseases like cholera, malaria, and dengue. Maternal mortality rates, which were already high before the war, have soared. Refugees are exposed to sexual violence and slavery, while children have been forcibly recruited into armed forces. The country is trapped in a state of perpetual fear.

In a recent report, UNICEF called on the world to pay attention and take action. However, the crisis in Sudan continues to be overlooked. It is crucial that we do not allow the death and suffering of millions of Sudanese children to become yet another forgotten humanitarian catastrophe.

It is important to note that the suffering in Sudan should not diminish the pain in Gaza or the loss of lives in Israel. Every human life holds equal value, and it is essential that we address all humanitarian crises with the urgency they deserve. However, the disproportionate attention given to different crises highlights the need for greater awareness and action in Sudan.

Sudan is not the only place facing a massive humanitarian crisis that is largely disregarded by the world. In Pakistan, Afghan refugees are facing expulsion, with up to 1.7 million people at risk of being forcibly returned to an impoverished Afghanistan. These crises demand our attention and action. It is time to shed light on the hidden humanitarian catastrophes unfolding across the globe.