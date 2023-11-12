Gaza Faces Communication Breakdown as Israeli Forces Surround City

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — In the latest development of the ongoing conflict, Gaza has experienced its third total communications outage, while Israel’s military announced the encirclement of Gaza City and the division of the besieged coastal strip into two. This marks a significant stage in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group, as troops are expected to enter Gaza City within the next 48 hours.

The interruption in communication reported by internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmed by Palestinian telecom company Paltel has added further complications to conveying information about the current state of the military offensive. The loss of communication has affected the UNRWA team members, hindering their ability to coordinate relief efforts.

Earlier on, Israeli airstrikes targeted two central Gaza refugee camps, resulting in the deaths of at least 53 people and numerous injuries. Despite appeals for a cessation of hostilities to allow aid to reach civilians, Israel has stated its determination to continue the offensive and crush Hamas.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 9,700 Palestinians have already been killed in the territory during the month-long conflict. The number is expected to rise as Israeli troops advance into densely populated neighborhoods.

Strikes on the Maghazi refugee camp resulted in the deaths of 40 people and injuries to 34 others. The camp had been designated as a safe zone for Palestinians to seek refuge. Nearby hospitals witnessed the arrival of eight dead children, including a baby, who had been caught in the airstrikes.

In response to the escalating violence, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank. Abbas emphasized that the Palestinian Authority would only assume control of Gaza as part of a comprehensive political solution that includes the establishment of an independent state encompassing the West Bank and East Jerusalem, lands currently held by Israel.

While calls for an immediate ceasefire have been made by Arab leaders, Blinken expressed concerns that such a move would simply allow Hamas to regroup and repeat its previous attacks. The destruction caused by the airstrikes has forced more than half of Gaza’s remaining residents, approximately 300,000 people, to seek shelter in U.N.-run facilities.

The dire situation in Gaza has drawn attention to the urgent need for essential supplies, such as food, water, and fuel. The UNRWA has reported a scarcity of fuel for nearly a month, which has severely impacted the operation of hospitals and other critical facilities.

The conflict has also heightened tensions throughout the region. Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have engaged in repeated exchanges of fire along the border. In an unfortunate incident, four civilians were killed in southern Lebanon by an Israeli airstrike, prompting retaliatory rocket attacks from Hezbollah.

In the occupied West Bank, at least two Palestinians were shot dead during an Israeli arrest raid in Abu Dis, near Jerusalem, further fuelling tensions in the area.

FAQs