Gaza: Urgent Action Needed to Protect Patients and Hospitals

In a dire development, the World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned the recent order by Israel to evacuate 22 hospitals in northern Gaza, stating that it is nothing short of a “death sentence” for the sick and injured. The forced relocation of over 2,000 patients and health workers will only further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian and public health crisis in the region.

With hospitals in northern Gaza already operating beyond capacity and struggling to meet the needs of an influx of injured patients, this evacuation order puts the lives of vulnerable individuals at serious risk. Critically ill patients, including those in intensive care and those relying on life support, such as newborns in incubators and individuals requiring hemodialysis, now face an uncertain future.

Due to the lack of hospital beds, some patients are even being treated in corridors and outdoors in surrounding streets, further highlighting the overwhelming strain on the healthcare system. Forcing these patients to relocate to already overwhelmed health facilities in southern Gaza could effectively be a death sentence.

Healthcare workers now find themselves facing an agonizing choice. They must decide whether to abandon the critically ill, risking their own lives by remaining on site amid the ongoing bombing, or endanger their patients’ lives while attempting to transport them to facilities that are ill-equipped to receive them. Nonetheless, the dedicated healthcare staff have chosen to stay behind, prioritizing the lives of their patients over personal safety.

In response to the dire situation, the WHO has airlifted vital health supplies, including trauma medicines, healthcare essentials, and equipment, to aid those affected in Gaza. These supplies have the potential to treat thousands of injured individuals and provide much-needed relief to the chronically ill. They will be pivotal in saving lives, especially at a time when hospitals and healthcare facilities are either out of operation or overwhelmed.

However, immediate action is needed to ensure the safe delivery of these supplies. It is crucial for the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border to be reopened promptly. While accessible from the Egyptian side, the Israeli side of the crossing remains closed, causing significant delays. Every passing hour poses a threat to the lives of vulnerable individuals who are in urgent need of these supplies, while hope is just 20 kilometers away.

The WHO is working diligently with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies to facilitate the transportation of these supplies across the border into Gaza. Through collaboration and swift action, the aim is to provide the necessary medical aid without further delay.

In the midst of this ongoing crisis, the world must unite in support of protecting civilians and finding a lasting solution to the cycle of death and destruction. The situation in Gaza is harrowing, and urgent action is needed to prioritize the safety and well-being of patients, healthcare workers, and the civilian population as a whole.

