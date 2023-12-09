Gaza Violence: Historic Mosque Damaged, Residents Forced to Evacuate

Israeli forces engaged in intense clashes with Hamas militants in the heart of Gaza City, leading to significant destruction, including damage to a historic mosque dating back to the seventh century. Additionally, several residential buildings caught fire during the escalating battles.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Israeli military has advised the remaining residents of the Old City, Jabalia refugee camp, and the Shujaiyeh and Zaytoun areas to evacuate towards the western regions for their safety.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, with both Israeli and Palestinian factions engaging in fierce battles. It is essential to prioritize the safety and security of civilians affected by the conflict, and concerted efforts should be made to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing violence.

