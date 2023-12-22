Gaza’s Food Insecurity Crisis Reaches Unprecedented Levels, Urgent Action Needed

Gaza is facing an alarming hunger crisis with unprecedented levels of food insecurity, warns the United Nations. The besieged coastal strip is on the brink of a catastrophic situation where acute food insecurity could become a reality for everyone in the coming weeks. This dire situation is further exacerbated by the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Despite hopes for a temporary pause in fighting to facilitate a new prisoner exchange, Hamas has rejected talks until Israel stops its military onslaught on Gaza. The United States, on the other hand, has indicated its support for an amended version of a UN resolution that aims to increase aid flows into Gaza. However, this support is contingent on the removal of the call for an urgent cessation of hostilities. The amended resolution’s vote has been delayed until Friday, with uncertainty surrounding Russia’s position on the matter.

The UN and food security agencies have released a joint report highlighting the catastrophic hunger levels in Gaza. Four out of five households in the north of Gaza and half of those displaced in the south are currently enduring days without access to food. The situation is dire, with flour and rice shortages and long waits for basic sanitation facilities. Noelia Monge, the head of emergencies for Action Against Hunger, describes the emergency as unprecedented, illustrating the insufficiency of current efforts to meet the needs of Gaza’s 2 million people.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a hunger monitoring system used by the UN, has classified the food crisis in Gaza as the highest ever recorded. They predict that by February 7th, the entire population of the Gaza Strip, roughly 2.2 million people, will face crisis or worse levels of hunger. Furthermore, they warn that approximately 50% of the population will be in the emergency phase, characterized by severe malnutrition and excess mortality.

The IPC report states that at least one in four households in Gaza, which amounts to over half a million people, will be facing catastrophic conditions. While famine thresholds have not yet been crossed, prolonged and extreme food consumption gaps are typically precursors to increased acute malnutrition and non-trauma related mortality.

The consequences of the hunger crisis are exacerbated by the threats of disease and exposure as winter sets in, especially considering that about 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced by the Israeli military offensive. The situation is dire, with no functional hospitals remaining in the north of Gaza and only nine partly functional hospitals in the south. Critical medical resources, including fuel, power, and medical supplies, are severely lacking, leading to inadequate care and the inability to perform necessary surgeries.

A humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed to reinforce and restock remaining health facilities, provide essential medical services to thousands of injured individuals, and put an end to the bloodshed and loss of life. The current crisis highlights the immediate need for coordinated international efforts to address the dire situation in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of its population.

