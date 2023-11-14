New Ways to Experience FT.com: Your Guide to Our Trial

Welcome to your trial of FT.com! During this trial, you will have access to a wide range of features and content that will enhance your digital experience. Whether you are interested in global news, analysis, expert opinion, or exclusive business columns, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into what this trial has to offer.

What is included in my trial?

With your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com. This means you will have access to everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Standard Digital offers a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, providing you with a comprehensive perspective on the world. On the other hand, Premium Digital takes it a step further by providing access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. To see a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

At the end of your trial, if you do nothing, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan will give you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you wish to explore other options and save on costs, you can change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. If you decide to continue with the premium access and save 20%, you also have the option to pay annually.

Alternatively, if you find that the Standard Digital plan fulfills your needs, you can choose to downgrade. Our Standard Digital plan still offers robust journalistic content that caters to the needs of many users. To compare the Standard and Premium Digital plans, click here.

Remember, any changes made to your plan during the trial period will become effective at the end of the trial, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, regardless of whether you downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Don’t worry, even if you choose to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We provide various options for payment including credit card, debit card, and PayPal. Choose the method that suits you best and enjoy uninterrupted access to FT.com.

Experience FT.com like never before

At FT.com, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality content and an exceptional user experience. With our trial, you have the opportunity to explore the full range of features and decide which plan is best suited for your needs. So go ahead, dive into the world of news, analysis, and expert opinion, and make the most of your trial of FT.com.